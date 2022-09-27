Infinix Zero Ultra 5G, the company's upcoming handset, will be launched on October 5. Meanwhile, an Infinix Zero series smartphone will reportedly make its debut with a 60-megapixel selfie camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) as per leaked images of the smartphone that were spotted online. The handset has been in the news over the last few weeks and reports suggest it will come with 180W Thunder Charge support, the company's fastest charging technology yet. Alleged live images of the smartphone have also popped-up online suggesting that the phone will be equipped with a 200-megapixel main camera and a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC under the hood.

According to a recent report by GSMArena, an upcoming Infinix Zero series handset is expected to make its debut with a 60-megapixel selfie camera with OIS. The report was based on the leaked images of the upcoming handset shared with the website a source. The images also suggest the smartphone will sport a display with strongly curved sides. It is currently unclear if these photos show the smartphone with a 60-megapixel front camera with OIS.

As mentioned earlier, the global launch date for the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G launch has been set for October 5.

Reports suggest that the Zero Ultra 5G will feature a 180W Thunder Charge system, which is Infinix's fastest charging technology to date. The new charging technology is claimed to charge a 4,500mAh battery to 50 percent in just 4 minutes.

Meanwhile, alleged live images of the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G have also surfaced online suggesting that the handset will be equipped with a 200-megapixel main camera. The smartphone is also expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There could be a RAM extension technology that is teased to provide users with up to 12GB of memory by utilising unused storage. The smartphone is expected to run on Android 12 and might bear the Infinix X6820 model number, according to the report.

