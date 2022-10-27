Technology News
loading

iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits

iOS 16.1 was released on Monday alongside iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, and more.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 27 October 2022 16:34 IST
iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits

Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 16.1 is a free update available to iPhone 8 users and above

Highlights
  • Apple has released patch for a total of 19 security issues
  • The zero-day exploit is said to provide kernel privileges
  • iOS 16.1 also includes improvements to the Mail, Messaging, more apps

Apple released the iOS 16.1 update on Monday alongside the iPadOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, tvOS 16.1, and watchOS 9.1. The Cupertino company has revealed that this version includes a patch to address a zero-day vulnerability in the operating system. The company has confirmed that this issue could have been actively exploited. Notably, zero-day vulnerabilities are those exploits that are identified by external sources before the original development team gets aware of the issues. Reports claim that this could be the eighth such zero-day vulnerability found in Apple operating systems.

Apple has listed this zero-day exploit as a kernel vulnerability found on "iPhone 8 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later."

The CVE-2022-42827 exploit is said to allow the execution of an arbitrary code with kernel privileges, that can provide unrestricted access to all data and hardware. The Cupertino company has mentioned that "this issue may have been actively exploited."

The iOS 16.1 update includes fixes for a total of 19 security issues, including two more kernel exploits, three Point-to-Point Protocol vulnerabilities, two WebKit issues, and more. According to a report by Ars Technica, the CVE-2022-42827 exploit brings Apple's count of zero-day vulnerabilities for 2022 to eight.

With these many possible vulnerabilities existing in the previous iOS version, it would be for the best that iPhone users upgrade to iOS 16.1 sooner rather than later. This update was released alongside iOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, and other new Apple operating systems on Monday. It brings improvements to the Mail, Messaging, Photos, and Safari apps. There is also a new feature called Live Activities, which are notifications that can be set to stay on the locksceen and offer live updates of ongoing events.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 8

Apple iPhone 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Variants
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Insane performance
  • Vastly improved cameras
  • Wireless charging
  • Assured, timely software updates
  • Bad
  • Same old design
  • First party apps not great in India
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Apple iPhone 8 review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A11 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 1821mAh
OS iOS 11
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
Apple iPad mini (2019) Wi-Fi

Apple iPad mini (2019) Wi-Fi

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful processor
  • Excellent display
  • Great form factor
  • Superb battery life
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Speakers only on one side
  • Doesn’t support 2nd-gen Apple Pencil
Read detailed Apple iPad mini (2019) Wi-Fi review
Display 7.90-inch
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Resolution 1536x2048 pixels
OS iOS 12
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iOS 16.1
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report

Related Stories

iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  4. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  5. Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Teased to Support 210W Fast Charging
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.