Apple launched two iPad Pro (2022) models with 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays last week in India. These new tablets are powered by an Apple M2 processor. A new report now suggests that the Cupertino company could be working on a 16-inch iPad Pro model. This tablet is expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2023. Apple reportedly plans to blur the lines between a tablet and a laptop with this model. Notably, this rumoured iPad Pro will match the screen size of the 16-inch MacBook Pro released last year.
According to a report by The Information (via PhoneArena), Apple is developing an iPad Pro model with a 16-inch display — its largest model yet. The report suggests that this model might make its debut in Q4 of 2023. The Cupertino company is believed to be angling this tablet towards professionals like artists and graphic designers.
Apple could be aiming to promote the 16-inch iPad Pro as a replacement for laptops. Early signs of this approach can be seen with the Stage Manager feature introduced with the macOS 13. It is designed to harmonise the MacBook and iPad interfaces. Furthermore, Apple is tipped to be working on a lite version of the macOS exclusively for new iPad Pro models. Currently, codenamed 'Mendocino', it is expected to release as macOS 14 next year.
According to Mark Gurman, in his weekly Power On newsletter, a dock for the iPad Pro models could also be in the works. It is said to be designed to allow the iPad Pro to function as a smart display. This dock is believed to also be equipped with speakers as well. Furthermore, Gurman had previously claimed that Apple might also release an iPad model with a display ranging between 14 to 15-inches.
