Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 Update With Apple Intelligence in Messages and New Control Centre Toggles Released: What’s New

iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 Update With Apple Intelligence in Messages and New Control Centre Toggles Released: What’s New

Apple has expanded the availability of Rich Communication Services (RCS) messages in select regions with the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 update.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2024 11:14 IST
iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 Update With Apple Intelligence in Messages and New Control Centre Toggles Released: What’s New

iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 update is now available to download on iPhone

Highlights
  • iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 update was rolled out on Monday
  • It adds Apple Intelligence features to the Messages app
  • There is also a dedicated Apple Intelligence option in the Notes app
Advertisement

iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 was rolled out to eligible iPhone models on Monday. It builds upon the features introduced by Apple on the previous developer and public beta updates by adding new toggles in the Control Centre and an option to reset its layout to the default iOS configuration. Apple Intelligence — the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features — is now available on the company's Messages app, adding new ways for quickly replying to chats and fetching summaries of messages.

iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 Update Features

One of the most notable highlights of the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 update is the introduction of Apple Intelligence in Messages. iPhone users who are beta testing the latest build will be able to see a summary of each of their unread conversations. Meanwhile, a new smart replies option enables them to choose an appropriate quick response to messages.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has added a dedicated Apple Intelligence option in the Notes app. Following the update, users can now access AI-powered writing tools — such as proofreading and rewriting — without having to select the text and choosing the writing tools option from the floating menu.

The update also brings new dedicated toggles that can be added to the Control Centre. These include Wi-Fi and VPN toggles. If users do not like their custom layout of the Control Centre, they can reset it using a new setting which can be accessed by navigating to Settings and then Control Centre.

Apple has also expanded the availability of Rich Communication Services (RCS) messages with the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 update. It is now supported for Telenet, Proximus and BASE telecommunications providers in Belgium, and TracFone and C Spire in the US. when using iPhone mirroring with a Mac, users will now be able to drag and drop files between devices, improving interoperability. However, this feature requires the iPhone and Mac to run on iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 and macOS Sequioa 15.1, respectively.

Other tweaks include a new dark mode icon for Apple Intelligence in settings, a reworked Apple Watch app icon, and other changes to the user interface (UI).

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5, iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 Features, iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 Update, iOS 18.1, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Nothing Ear Open Design, Key Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch
iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 Update With Apple Intelligence in Messages and New Control Centre Toggles Released: What’s New
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Unboxing Video Reveals Full Design, Specifications
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days: iPhone 15 Pro Series to Cost Under Rs. 1 Lakh
  3. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC
  4. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series With IP69 Rating to Debut This Week
  5. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design Said to Go Global Soon
  6. Nothing Ear Open Design, Key Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  7. MacBook Air M1 to be Available Under Rs. 53,000 During Amazon Sale
  8. Samsung Galaxy M55s 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  9. iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 Brings Apple Intelligence to the Messages App
  10. Dyson OnTrac Headphones With Up to 55 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. New Research Could Resolve Stephen Hawking's Black Hole Radiation Paradox
  2. Google TV Devices Updated With Smart Home Hub, AI-Powered Sports Page and Content Overviews
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Unboxing Video Leaked With Purported Exynos 2400e SoC and 4,700mAh Battery
  4. iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 Update With Apple Intelligence in Messages and New Control Centre Toggles Released: What’s New
  5. Nothing Ear Open Design, Key Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  6. Dyson OnTrac Headphones With 40mm Drivers, Up to 55 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  7. Vivo X200 Ultra Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, 200-Megapixel Periscope Camera
  8. Motorola Razr 50s Reportedly Spotted on GeekBench with 8GB of RAM, Android 14
  9. What is the ‘REDI’ Framework for CBDC Adoption Suggested by IMF
  10. MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset Tipped to Outperform Apple A18 Pro SoC in GPU Benchmarks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »