iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 was rolled out to eligible iPhone models on Monday. It builds upon the features introduced by Apple on the previous developer and public beta updates by adding new toggles in the Control Centre and an option to reset its layout to the default iOS configuration. Apple Intelligence — the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features — is now available on the company's Messages app, adding new ways for quickly replying to chats and fetching summaries of messages.

One of the most notable highlights of the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 update is the introduction of Apple Intelligence in Messages. iPhone users who are beta testing the latest build will be able to see a summary of each of their unread conversations. Meanwhile, a new smart replies option enables them to choose an appropriate quick response to messages.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has added a dedicated Apple Intelligence option in the Notes app. Following the update, users can now access AI-powered writing tools — such as proofreading and rewriting — without having to select the text and choosing the writing tools option from the floating menu.

The update also brings new dedicated toggles that can be added to the Control Centre. These include Wi-Fi and VPN toggles. If users do not like their custom layout of the Control Centre, they can reset it using a new setting which can be accessed by navigating to Settings and then Control Centre.

Apple has also expanded the availability of Rich Communication Services (RCS) messages with the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 update. It is now supported for Telenet, Proximus and BASE telecommunications providers in Belgium, and TracFone and C Spire in the US. when using iPhone mirroring with a Mac, users will now be able to drag and drop files between devices, improving interoperability. However, this feature requires the iPhone and Mac to run on iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 5 and macOS Sequioa 15.1, respectively.

Other tweaks include a new dark mode icon for Apple Intelligence in settings, a reworked Apple Watch app icon, and other changes to the user interface (UI).