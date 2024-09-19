Technology News
English Edition

iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 Update for iPhone With Type to Siri Suggestions Rolls Out

Following the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 update, Siri will now show suggestions while using the 'Type to Siri' feature.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 September 2024 14:31 IST
iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 Update for iPhone With Type to Siri Suggestions Rolls Out

iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 update is now available to download on iPhone

Highlights
  • iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 update was rolled out on Tuesday
  • The update adds a new Type to Siri Suggestions feature on iPhone
  • It is also reported to bring call recording to older iPhone models
Advertisement

iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 update for iPhone was rolled out by Apple on Tuesday. Similar to prior beta updates, the fourth developer beta introduces a new feature that aims to enhance the functionality of Siri – Apple's voice assistant. It also fixes several known issues involving Spotlight, Siri and other operating system (OS) elements. Notably, Apple says the iOS 18.1 update for iPhone will be rolled out next month, and it will bring several significant artificial intelligence (AI) features that the company previewed at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 in June.

iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 Update Features

According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 brings one highlighted feature: enhanced functionality for Type to Siri. This feature was first introduced with previous developer beta updates and it allows users to talk to Siri by typing instead of speaking. The voice assistant will now show suggestions while typing, following Apple's latest software update.

ios 18 1 dev beta 4 gadgets 360 1 iOS 18

Type to Siri Suggestions in iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4

MacRumors reports that it also brings call recording and transcribing to older iPhone models. Prior to the update, it was said to be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models. It can be triggered by tapping a new icon that appears on the top-left corner of the screen. All users are informed of the commencement of the recording via an audible message. Once done, the call recording, along with its transcription, is saved in the Notes app.

Apple's latest update sports the build number 22B5045h for the iPhone 16 series and 22B5045g for iPhone 15 and previous models.

In addition to the new changes, the iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 update also carries features introduced by prior updates. The most notable highlight is Apple Intelligence – the company's AI suite. It includes a Clean Up tool, which as the name suggests, leverages Apple's AI model to remove unwanted objects, backgrounds or text from images. It also bundles writing tools with options to change the text's tonality, summarise it or generate a list. Another addition is the ability to summarise web pages on Safari when the reader view is engaged.

iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4, iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 Features, iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 Update, iOS 18 1, iOS 18 update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy A56 Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website; Could Ship With Exynos 1580 SoC
iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 Update for iPhone With Type to Siri Suggestions Rolls Out
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Series to Launch Next Week, Design Teased
  2. OnePlus 13 Could Offer Vegan Leather Finish; Key Features Tipped
  3. Honor 200 Lite 5G With AI-Backed MagicOS 8.0 Launched in India: See Price
  4. Moto G75 5G Renders Leaked Online; Suggests Colour Options, Key Features
  5. Reliance Jio Offers 1 Year Free AirFiber With Diwali Dhamaka Offer
  6. Samsung Galaxy M55s Design Revealed; Will Launch in India on This Date
  7. Samsung Galaxy A56 Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Communities With Interactive Features Announced Alongside 'Hype' Button to Boost Creators
  2. iOS 18.1 Developer Beta 4 Update for iPhone With Type to Siri Suggestions Rolls Out
  3. Samsung Galaxy A56 Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website; Could Ship With Exynos 1580 SoC
  4. LinkedIn Reportedly Trained Generative AI Models on User Data Without Permission Before Updating Policy
  5. Honor 200 Lite 5G With AI-Backed MagicOS 8.0, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  6. Apple Intelligence Will be Available in German, Italian and More Languages in 2025
  7. iQoo Z9 Turbo+ Launch Set for September 24, Teased to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC
  8. Redmi Note 14 Series Confirmed to Launch Next Week, Design Teased
  9. YouTube Brings AI-Powered Video Generation Capabilities to Shorts, AI Reply Suggestions in Comments
  10. HTC Vive Focus Vision With Snapdragon XR2 Chip, 5K Resolution Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »