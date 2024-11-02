Technology News
Samsung One UI 7 Beta Release Timeline Tipped to Debut by Mid-November

Samsung's One UI 7 beta has been considerably delayed this year — it was previously expected to arrive in August.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 2 November 2024 18:34 IST
Samsung One UI 7 Beta Release Timeline Tipped to Debut by Mid-November

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung has yet to reveal detailed information related to the design and features on One UI 7

  • Samsung could roll out the One UI 7 beta in the coming weeks
  • The company is yet to annouce a release date for One UI 7
  • Samsung has said the One UI 7 beta won't be limited to developers
Samsung is expected to release One UI 7 — it's upcoming software upgrade that is based on Google's Android 15 update — in early 2025. While One UI 7 isn't expected to arrive on the company's smartphones for the next couple of months, Samsung previously revealed that it would release a beta version of One UI 7, which would allow software developers and enthusiasts to try out the upcoming software before it rolls out next year. A tipster has now shed some light on when the beta could be released.

Samsung Tipped to Roll out One UI 7 Beta to Testers by Mid-November

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) claims that Samsung will "take another half month" before it rolls out the One UI 7 beta update, which is based on Android 15. The tipster has a good track record of leaking information related to the South Korean tech conglomerate, and we can expect the beta version of the company's upcoming software to be rolled out to users by the middle of November.

Samsung's One UI 7 beta has been considerably delayed this year — it was previously expected to arrive in August, but the company revealed last month that it would roll out the beta version by the end of the year, while the stable release would arrive next year — presumably with the purported Galaxy S25 series. The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is likely to be the first smartphone to receive an update to One UI 7.

Samsung One UI 7 Features (Expected)

Unlike previous versions of One UI, Samsung didn't provide detailed information about upcoming features coming to its Android 15-based One UI 7 update at the Samsung Developers Conference. However, details of the upcoming software update have already surfaced online, even though it isn't expected to roll out to users for another couple of months.

Samsung's One UI 7 update will reportedly bring a fresh coat of paint for several system app icons, including the dialler, messages, gallery, calculator, and clock apps. Meanwhile, notification handling is also expected to be improved, especially the ones displayed on the lock screen.

Other features reportedly coming to the One UI 7 update include new AI features for the gallery app that will allow users to "restyle" their portrait images using artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, the Sketch to Image feature that was introduced with One UI 6.1.1 is said to expand to more devices when One UI 7 rolls out. Samsung Galaxy smartphones are also expected to gain support for Google's Homework Help feature shown off at Google I/O earlier this year.

Further reading: One UI 7, One UI 7 Beta, Android 15

Further reading: One UI 7, One UI 7 Beta, Android 15
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Oppo Find X8 Mini Tipped to Launch Soon; Might Compete With Vivo X200 Pro Mini

Samsung One UI 7 Beta Release Timeline Tipped to Debut by Mid-November
