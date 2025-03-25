Motorola Edge 60 series is set to launch in India on April 2. Ahead of the launch, several details of the series had surfaced online. The lineup is expected to include a base, a Pro and a Fusion variant. The company has also shared official teasers for the Edge 60 variant that show the upcoming handset in three colour options. Early design leaks of the smartphone had showed the phone in similar shades. Now, another set of leaked design renders of the Edge 60 Fusion showcase the phone in four colourways.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Colour Options

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is expected to arrive in blue, green, pink, and purple colour options, according to leaked renders shared by the folks at Android Headlines. The official teasers had shown the handset in the green, pink and purple finishes. The blue variant, like the other options, is expected to be inspired by Pantone shades.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion leaked renders seen in blue, green, pink and purple shades

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

The squarish rear camera module of the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is seen to house three equally sized camera sensor cutouts alongside an LED flash slot. Motorola's ‘M' logo appears to be engraved centrally. The middle frame has no visible antenna lines and appears to be the same shade as the rear panel. The curved display appears to seamlessly integrate into the frame.

Motorola has already confirmed that the Edge 60 Fusion will launch in India on April 2 at 12pm IST. It will be available for purchase via Flipkart. It is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings and offer a MIL-810H military-grade durability certification. The phone will get three years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates while it ships with Android 15-based Hello UI.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will come with a 6.7-inch 1.5K Pantone-validated all-curved display with a 4,500nits peak brightness level, 96.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It will support the Moto AI suite and Google's Circle to Search feature.

In the camera department, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will carry a 50-megapixel Sony LYT700C primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a macro lens at the back as well as a 32-megapixel sensor with 4K video recording support at the front. The handset will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support.