Apple Releases iOS 18.4 Beta 4 Update for iPhone With Bug Fixes and New Features

It includes a fix for an issue which stopped Siri suggestions from completing successfully in languages other than English.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 March 2025 10:27 IST
Apple Releases iOS 18.4 Beta 4 Update for iPhone With Bug Fixes and New Features

Photo Credit: Apple

iOS 18.4 Beta 4 update is rolled out a week after the third beta's arrival

  • The update fixes three key issues related to Apple Intelligence
  • Apps can now use Nearby Interaction for Ultra Wideband ranging
  • iOS 18.4 Beta also adds new StoreKit APIs for in-app purchases
Apple on Monday released the iOS 18.4 Beta 4 update for iPhone. The update is available to developers and beta testers. In line with the previous update, the latest version of iOS 18 beta does not contain any standout new features but focuses more on fixing issues reported by iPhone users. Thus, it is considered a minor update which rectified issues related to Apple Intelligence, Notifications, Siri, while also allowing an app with Live Activity support to use Nearby Interaction.

iOS 18.4 Beta 4 Changelog

According to Apple's changelog, the iOS 18.4 Beta 4 update fixes three issues related to Apple Intelligence — the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite. It states that one of the instances required Siri to be enabled for using Apple Intelligence in languages other than English (US). Meanwhile, users also reported facing unavailability of Apple Intelligence features or seeing a “Downloading support…” message. The last issue required a device reboot for the AI features to work. The company says it has solved all of them with the latest beta update.

Another change is to Notifications. iOS 18.4 Beta 4 fixed a problem which prevented Notifications from flickering or collapsing momentarily. Meanwhile, some Siri suggestions failed to complete successfully in languages other than English, which does not persist anymore following the update.

It also includes fixes for other issues related to SwiftUI, StoreKit, UIWritingToolsCoordinator, Wi-Fi calling, and Writing Tools, while also fixing currently known problems in the new Apple Vision Pro app and StoreKit.

Meanwhile, the update also brings a new feature called Nearby Interaction. The Cupertino-based technology giant says apps which have Live Activities can now leverage Nearby Interaction to perform Ultra Wideband ranging. This essentially means that apps that use Apple's real-time notification system can now use Ultra Wideband technology to discover how far away other devices are.

Along with iOS 18.4 Beta 4, Apple also released the fourth developer beta updates of iPadOS 18.4, visionOS 2.4, macOS Sequoia 15.4, tvOS 18.4, and watchOS 11.4. The stable version of Apple's operating system for the iPhone is speculated to be released in April 2025.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
South Korea’s Central Bank Dismisses Bitcoin as Reserved Asset Citing Uncertainty, Risks: Report


  1. Apple Rolls Out Latest iOS 18.4 Beta Update With Several Bug Fixes
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Said to Get LOG Video With New One UI 7 Beta
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Review: Design Over Everything?
  4. Apple Considered Dropping USB Type-C Port From iPhone 17 Air: Report
  5. Realme P3 5G Confirmed to Launch in India With This Price TagÂ 
  6. Poco F7 Ultra, F7 Pro Leaked Renders Hint at Design and Colour Options
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series May Get a Price Hike This Year
  8. Infinix AI Ring, AI Buds May Launch on March 20; Live Images Surface Online
