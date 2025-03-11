Apple on Monday released the iOS 18.4 Beta 3 update for iPhone to developers and beta testers. Unlike the previous developer beta 2 update which brought Visual Intelligence to the iPhone 15 Pro among other changes, the latest version does not contain any standout new features. It is considered a minor update aimed at addressing bugs and introducing fixes for security vulnerabilities. iOS 18.4 Beta 3 also resolves issues discovered in previous versions related to Apple Intelligence, Notifications, Siri, Wi-Fi Calling, Writing Tools, and more.

iOS 18.4 Beta 3 update builds upon the changes introduced by Apple with the developer beta 2 update. According to Apple's changelog, it fixes three issues related to Apple Intelligence — the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite. In one of the instances, it required Siri to be enabled for languages other than English (US). Users also reported facing unavailability of Apple Intelligence features or seeing a Downloading support… message, while another issue required device reboot for them to work. The iPhone maker's latest update fixes them.

There is a fix for Notifications too, which prevents them from flickering or collapsing momentarily. Meanwhile, some Siri suggestions failed to complete successfully in languages other than English. The aforementioned issue have also been fixed.

As per Apple, US cellular customers reported not being able to access Wi-Fi calling on the iOS 18.4 beta 2, which the iOS 18.4 Beta 3 update rectifies. It also carries a fix for an error message which was reported to appear when selecting the Replace option after generating a list, key point, table, or summary in the pop-up with Writing Tools.

There are a handful of new additions for developers too. The Cupertino-based technology giant says apps can now use Nearby Interaction in the background to perform Ultra Wideband ranging. Further, new StoreKit APIs have been introduced with support for Advanced Commerce API in-app purchases. With the new purchase option API introductoryOfferEligibility(compactJWS:) , developers can set a preference for whether an introductory offer can be redeemed during a purchase.

Along with iOS 18.4 Beta 3, Apple has also released the third developer beta updates of iPadOS 18.4, visionOS 2.4, macOS Sequoia 15.4, tvOS 18.4, and watchOS 11.4.