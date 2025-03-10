Technology News
Apple’s iOS 19 Will Reportedly Expand Apple Intelligence Capabilities to More Apps

Apple's more advanced Siri for the iPhone has reportedly been delayed for the foreseeable future.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 March 2025 12:41 IST
Apple advertised a more smarter version of Siri at WWDC 2024

Highlights
  • iOS 19 will reportedly focus on bringing Apple Intelligence to more apps
  • The update is expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2025 this summer
  • Apple initially planned to roll out the new Siri with iOS 18.4 in April
iOS 19 is the purported next iteration of Apple's operating system (OS) for iPhone that is expected to be showcased at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 this summer. A major part of the update is likely to be Apple Intelligence — the company's artificial intelligence (AI) suite — which was unveiled at WWDC 2024 before being rolled out to iPhone models in September with iOS 18. However, a new report claims that iOS 19 may not bring any new Apple Intelligence capabilities, but simply expand it to cover more apps.

iOS 19 to Expand Apple Intelligence Capabilities

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted that Apple is unlikely to unveil any new AI capabilities during its upcoming WWDC 2025. Instead, the Cupertino-based technology giant will focus on expanding the existing capabilities to include more apps.

Although several Apple Intelligence features have made their way to the iPhone with iOS 18.1 and subsequent updates, a key feature is yet to see the light of day. At WWDC 2024, Apple advertised a more advanced version of Siri which would be able to tap into a user's personal data and see what's on their screen to provide contextual and personalised answers to queries. While the company did not reveal an exact date for its rollout, the feature was expected to be released with the iOS 18.4 update in April, but those plans have reportedly been delayed for the foreseeable future.

Jacqueline Roy, a company spokesperson reportedly revealed to Daring Fireball that “It's going to take us longer than we thought to deliver on these features and we anticipate rolling them out in the coming year.”

Adding to the turmoil in Apple's AI division, Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President of Software Engineering at the company, along with other officials, reportedly voiced strong concerns internally regarding the Apple Intelligence features. Citing personal testing, they emphasised that the features didn't work properly or as advertised. Thus, Gurman suggests that people at Apple “believe that work on the features could be scrapped altogether” and they may have to be built “from scratch” again, potentially hinting at more delays. They aren't expected to be released at least until next year, as per the report.

Further reading: iOS 19, Apple intelligence, iOS 18, Siri, WWDC, WWDC 2024, AI, Artificial Intelligence
