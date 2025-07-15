Technology News
iPhone 17 Lineup to Launch in the Second Week of September: Report

Apple typically announces new iPhone models in September.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 July 2025 16:31 IST
iPhone 17 Lineup to Launch in the Second Week of September: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 series was launched on September 9, 2024

Highlights
  • Apple usually holds its iPhone launch events after Labour Day
  • The upcoming lineup is likely to include four models
  • iPhone 15 family was introduced on September 12, 2023
iPhone 17 series, consisting of four models, is expected to be announced in September. While an official launch date remains unconfirmed, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has claimed that the keynote will take place during the week starting September 8. The lineup is expected to comprise the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air (or Slim), iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. The vanilla models are said to ship with an A19 chip, while the Pro variants could run on an A19 Pro chip.

Mark Gurman, in the Q&A session of the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, said Apple will launch its latest iPhone 17 lineup between September 8 and September 12. While Apple usually holds its events after Labour Day and favours Tuesdays, Gurman claims that this year's iPhone launch event could fall on either September 9 or September 10, with September 8 being a slight possibility.

"Apple never holds events on Fridays, so you can rule out September 12, and it has avoided launching new products on September 11", Gurman added. 

The Cupertino-based company usually unveils new iPhone models in September. The only recent exception to Apple's usual September iPhone launch window was in 2020. The event was delayed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The iPhone 16 series was launched on September 9 last year during the 'It's Glowtime' event. The iPhone 15 family was introduced in Apple's 'Wonderlust' event on September 12, 2023.

iPhone 17 Series: What We Know So Far

The upcoming lineup is likely to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and a new addition, possibly named the iPhone 17 Air. It is expected to replace the current 'Plus' variant. The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro are speculated to feature a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 17 Air is expected to sport a 6.5-inch screen. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to offer a 6.9-inch screen.

The vanilla models are expected to run on the A19 chipset with 8GB of RAM. The iPhone 17 Pro models are likely to be equipped with the A19 Pro chipset alongside 12GB of RAM. The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro are rumoured to use an aluminium frame, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max could feature a titanium frame.

Further reading: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
