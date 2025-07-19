Technology News
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G runs Android 15-based One UI 7 out-of-the-box.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 July 2025 13:24 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy F36 5G is available in three colour options with a leather finish rear panel

Highlights
  • The Galaxy F36 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • It offers AI features like Google's Circle to Search and Gemini Live
  • Samsung Galaxy F36 5G has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with OIS
Samsung Galaxy F36 5G has been launched in India. The new F-series phone from the South Korean giant is priced under Rs. 20,000 in India and is equipped with an Exynos 1380 chipset. It features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone offers a leather finish rear panel and is sold in three colour options. You also get plenty of AI features including Google's Circle to Search and Gemini Live. The Galaxy F36 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Price in India, Availability

The Galaxy F36 5G is priced at Rs. 17,499 for the base variant that offers 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Samsung will also be selling an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which has a price tag of Rs. 18,999.

Samsung's new F-series smartphone will be available for purchase in India starting July 29 at 12PM via Flipkart and Samsung's official online store. It will be sold in three colour options - Coral Red, Luxe Violet, and Onyx Black. All three colourways feature a leather finish rear panel.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G is a dual-SIM handset that sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The display features a waterdrop notch on the top for the selfie camera. The phone is equipped with an octa-core Exynos 1380 SoC, which is paired with a Mali-G68 MP5 GPU. There's also a vapour chamber for thermal management. It gets up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is expandable via a microSD card.

For optics, the Galaxy F36 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a primary 50-megapixel f/1.8 sensor that supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) and 4K video recording. There's also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. You'll find a 13-megapixel camera at the front for selfies and video calls. It also supports 4K video recording.

Samsung's latest F-series phone runs Android-15 based One UI 7 out of the box. The company has promised six generations of Android OS updates and seven years of security patches. You also get plenty of AI features such as Google's Circle to Search, Gemini Live, Object eraser, Image clipper, and AI Edit suggestions.

The Galaxy F36 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It gets a side mounted fingerprint sensor and a USB Type-C port for charging. For connectivity, the phone offers dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS + GLONASS. The phone measures 164.4x77.9x7.7m and weighs 197g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Comments

Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna is the Deputy News Editor at Gadgets 360. He's been an avid tech junkie for more than two decades now, and started his career as a tech writer almost 12 years ago. He has covered tech news, how-tos, guides, reviews, and almost everything related to gadgets or technology.
