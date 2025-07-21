Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro are all set to launch in China later today. Just hours before the official launch, Oppo has revealed details about the new K series smartphones. The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro will feature the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor under the hood. Both models are confirmed to ship with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The brand will launch an Oppo K13 Turbo Super Cooling Kit alongside the new lineup.

Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Hits 2.45 Million AnTuTu Score

Through the latest teasers on Weibo, Oppo confirmed that the Oppo K13 Turbo Pro will run on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The phone is teased to offer an AnTuTu score of 2.45 million. Oppo claims the device maintained a stable 53.5fps during a gaming test at 30°C, outperforming phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Notably, the vanilla Oppo K13 Turbo will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC.

The Oppo K13 Turbo will be available in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage options. The Oppo K13 Turbo Pro will also offer a 16GB + 512GB configuration.

Oppo's K13 Turbo series will come with an in-built fan for active cooling. The company will also introduce a special Super Cooling Set kit, alongside the new phones. The kit includes a magnetic case that allows users to attach external cooling fans for enhanced thermal management during intensive tasks. The kit has RGB lighting.

The Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro are teased to offer IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 certifications for water resistance. The Pro model will come in Darth Vader, Knight Silver, and Purple shades, while the Oppo K13 Turbo will be sold in Darth Vader, Knight White, and Purple colour options.

The launch of the Oppo K13 Turbo series will take place at 2:30pm (12pm IST) on July 21 in China. They are rumoured to feature 6.8-inch LTPS displays with 1.5K resolution. They could get a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel selfie camera.