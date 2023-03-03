Technology News

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Tipped to Launch in July, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut

OnePlus Nord CE 3 is tipped to feature an octa-core Snapdragon 782G SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 March 2023 13:45 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 2 (pictured) launched in February last year

  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 will likely feature a triple rear camera unit
  • It is said to sport a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The phone is expected to succeed the OnePlus Nord CE 2

OnePlus Nord CE 3, the speculated successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, could be launched by the company later this year. Previous reports have hinted at details of the purported midrange smartphone, while leaked live images have also surfaced online. The full specifications and release date of this OnePlus smartphone have been leaked online, and some details contradict previous reports. Meanwhile, the company's Nord 3 smartphone, which will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 device released in July 2021, is also expected to be released soon.

According to a My Smart Price report, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to launch in July. The OnePlus Nord 3 is also expected to launch between mid-June and July.

The report cites tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (Twitter: @OnLeaks), who has revealed that the OnePlus CE branded device will sport a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This contradicts previous leaks that suggested the phone was likely to have an IPS LCD screen.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 782G chipset, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage, according to the report.

For optics, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 will reportedly be equipped with three rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video chats, there is likely to be a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The phone will likely also have an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, as per the report. Dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port are also reportedly among the connectivity options on the upcoming handset.

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 3, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
China to Invest $1.9 Billion in YMTC After US Restrictions Over Security Concerns: Report
Featured video of the day
Realme GT 3 First Impressions: Insanely Fast Charging!

