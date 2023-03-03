OnePlus Nord CE 3, the speculated successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, could be launched by the company later this year. Previous reports have hinted at details of the purported midrange smartphone, while leaked live images have also surfaced online. The full specifications and release date of this OnePlus smartphone have been leaked online, and some details contradict previous reports. Meanwhile, the company's Nord 3 smartphone, which will be the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 device released in July 2021, is also expected to be released soon.

According to a My Smart Price report, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to launch in July. The OnePlus Nord 3 is also expected to launch between mid-June and July.

The report cites tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (Twitter: @OnLeaks), who has revealed that the OnePlus CE branded device will sport a 6.72-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This contradicts previous leaks that suggested the phone was likely to have an IPS LCD screen.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 782G chipset, paired with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage, according to the report.

For optics, the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 will reportedly be equipped with three rear cameras, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video chats, there is likely to be a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The phone will likely also have an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, as per the report. Dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port are also reportedly among the connectivity options on the upcoming handset.

