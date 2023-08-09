Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 15 Series USB Type C Connectors Leak Ahead of Launch, Purported Case Hints at Action Button

iPhone 15 Series USB Type-C Connectors Leak Ahead of Launch, Purported Case Hints at Action Button

Apple is tipped to replace the mute switch with an 'Action' button similar to the one introduced on the Apple Watch Ultra.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 August 2023 11:17 IST
iPhone 15 Series USB Type-C Connectors Leak Ahead of Launch, Purported Case Hints at Action Button

iPhone 15 Pro is expected to succeed the iPhone 14 Pro (pictured) that was launched last year

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 series is tipped to debut in September
  • The upcoming lineup is expected to feature a USB Type-C port
  • The iPhone 15 Pro models may also be equipped with an 'Action' button

iPhone 15 series — comprising the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — is tipped to debut next month. Apple's next iPhone models are expected to feature a USB Type-C port instead of the company's proprietary Lightning connector. The Cupertino company is yet to confirm whether the iPhone 15 series would feature the connector in compliance with EU regulations. Now, leaked images show the purported USB Type-C ports coming to Apple's next iPhone models. Meanwhile, leaked case images for the iPhone 15 Pro Max corroborate claims that Apple will equip the Pro models with a new Action button.

X (formerly known as Twitter) users @lipilipsi and @John011235 shared images of USB Type-C connector components that will debut on the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The leaked images do not include the connector for the iPhone 15 Pro. It is worth noting that there's no way to confirm that these images are genuine, and both users have not specified the source of these component images.

It is worth noting that Apple previously confirmed it will equip future phones with the same charging port used by modern Android smartphones in order to comply with EU regulations, but the company did not specify whether it would do so with the iPhone 15 series that it is expected to unveil in September. Previous reports suggest the phones will feature the modern connector, but only Made for iPhone (MFi) certified accessories will offer full functionality.

This year, Apple is also tipped to replace the iconic mute switch on its iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models with an "Action" button that can be programmed to perform specific tasks, launch Shortcuts and toggle certain accessibility features. Last year, the Apple Watch Ultra was the first device from the company to feature the dedicated button.

Images of MagSafe silicone cases (in three colourways) for the iPhone 15 Ultra — the purported name of the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 series model — leaked by X user @MajinBuOfficial hint at a new button located above the volume rocker on the next-generation handset.

While it is unlikely that Apple will confirm the presence of a new Action button on its upcoming smartphones, previously leaked images of accessories for the phones also suggested the absence of the mute switch and the addition of the dedicated programmable button that is tipped to arrive with Apple's upcoming premium smartphones.

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 USB Type C, USB Type C port, iPhone 15 Pro Max Action button, Action button, iPhone 15 series, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Amazon Said to Be in Talks to Become Anchor Investor in Softbank-Owned Chip Firm Arm Ahead of IPO
The Little Mermaid Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for September 6

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Series USB Type-C Connectors Leak Ahead of Launch, Purported Case Hints at Action Button
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO Releases First Images of Moon Captured by Chandrayaan-3: See Here
  2. Realme 11 5G Will Launch Soon in India; RAM and Storage Options Tipped
  3. Imax and Laser Projection Cost More in Theatres, but It’s Worth It
  4. iPhone 15 Series USB Type-C Connectors, Purported Case Leak Ahead of Debut
  5. iPhone 16 Pro Models Might Include New Stacked Rear Sensors: Details
  6. OnePlus Open Could Launch in India At This Price
  7. WhatsApp Now Allows Users to Share Screen During Video Calls
  8. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G Scheduled to Launch in India on This Date
  9. Vivo V29e Renders Leaked; Tipped to Debut Later This Month
  10. iPhone 15 Pro Models Tipped to Come With Higher Storage Options: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Grand Theft Auto, NBA 2K Lift Take-Two Q1 Earnings to $1.2 Billion, FY 2025 Forecast Hints at GTA 6 Again
  2. Facebook Messenger Will Drop Support for SMS Messages in September: All Details
  3. Bitcoin and Ether Reap Small Profits, Losses Strike Some Altcoins Like Cosmos, Tron
  4. WhatsApp Rolls Out Screen Sharing and Landscape Mode for Video Calls: All Details
  5. iPhone 15 Series USB Type-C Connectors Leak Ahead of Launch, Purported Case Hints at Action Button
  6. The Little Mermaid Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for September 6
  7. Realme 11 5G India Launch Confirmed; RAM and Storage Configurations Tipped
  8. Amazon Said to Be in Talks to Become Anchor Investor in Softbank-Owned Chip Firm Arm Ahead of IPO
  9. Canadian Publishers Ask Antitrust Regulator to Investigate Meta’s Decision to Block News Access
  10. Baldur’s Gate III Peaks at Over 800,000 Concurrent Players on Steam; Larian Studios Only Expected 100,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.