iPhone 15 series — comprising the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max — is tipped to debut next month. Apple's next iPhone models are expected to feature a USB Type-C port instead of the company's proprietary Lightning connector. The Cupertino company is yet to confirm whether the iPhone 15 series would feature the connector in compliance with EU regulations. Now, leaked images show the purported USB Type-C ports coming to Apple's next iPhone models. Meanwhile, leaked case images for the iPhone 15 Pro Max corroborate claims that Apple will equip the Pro models with a new Action button.

X (formerly known as Twitter) users @lipilipsi and @John011235 shared images of USB Type-C connector components that will debut on the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The leaked images do not include the connector for the iPhone 15 Pro. It is worth noting that there's no way to confirm that these images are genuine, and both users have not specified the source of these component images.

It is worth noting that Apple previously confirmed it will equip future phones with the same charging port used by modern Android smartphones in order to comply with EU regulations, but the company did not specify whether it would do so with the iPhone 15 series that it is expected to unveil in September. Previous reports suggest the phones will feature the modern connector, but only Made for iPhone (MFi) certified accessories will offer full functionality.

This year, Apple is also tipped to replace the iconic mute switch on its iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models with an "Action" button that can be programmed to perform specific tasks, launch Shortcuts and toggle certain accessibility features. Last year, the Apple Watch Ultra was the first device from the company to feature the dedicated button.

Images of MagSafe silicone cases (in three colourways) for the iPhone 15 Ultra — the purported name of the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 series model — leaked by X user @MajinBuOfficial hint at a new button located above the volume rocker on the next-generation handset.

While it is unlikely that Apple will confirm the presence of a new Action button on its upcoming smartphones, previously leaked images of accessories for the phones also suggested the absence of the mute switch and the addition of the dedicated programmable button that is tipped to arrive with Apple's upcoming premium smartphones.

