iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Feature iPhone 14-Like Notch; Dummy Images Hint at Key Design Changes

iPhone SE 4 appears to be a mix of several iPhone models in terms of design.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 January 2025 13:10 IST
iPhone SE 4 is the purported successor to the iPhone SE (2022)

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 4 is tipped to feature a notch design similar to the iPhone 14
  • Apple may reportedly replace the Lightning port with USB Type-C
  • Leaked video hints towards a single rear camera with an LED flash
iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to be in development as the successor to the iPhone SE (2022). While previous reports suggested that the purported phone could benefit from Apple's Dynamic Island, an industry analyst has rebuffed these claims, stating that it will still have a notch design similar to the iPhone 14. Leaked dummy images shed light on the overall appearance of the iPhone SE 4 which also resembles the iPhone 14, bar the rear camera setup.

iPhone SE 4's Design

Replying to a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ross Young, industry analyst and Vice President at Counterpoint Research highlighted that rumours about the iPhone SE 4 having an iPhone 14-like notch are “correct”. This goes against recent claims of Apple incorporating Dynamic Island in its most affordable iPhone model.

Meanwhile, tipster Majin Bu shared a live video snippet of the purported iPhone SE 4 which gives a glimpse at its design. The phone appears to be a mix of several iPhone models in terms of design. The back of the device is reminiscent of the iPhone 4, sporting a glossy back which houses a single rear camera and LED flash. On the other hand, its left and right spine, as well as the front, appears similar to the iPhone 14. The video also confirms that Apple will replace the lightning port on the iPhone SE model with the USB Type-C port, in compliance with the regulations of the European Union which require all electronic devices to have a standardised charging port.

Notably, iPhone SE (2022) is the only handset in Apple's current portfolio that has a lightning port. All the newer models, such as the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 16 series, come with USB Type-C connectivity. However, the 2022 model is also expected to be phased out once the iPhone SE 4 debuts.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications (Expected)

According to recent reports, the purported iPhone SE 4 may sport a 6.06-inch LTPS OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, which is considerably larger than the 4.7-inch panel on its predecessor. It is expected to be equipped with a 48-megapixel single rear camera unit. The phone could be powered by Apple's A18 chipset with 8GB of RAM. While these numbers are in line with the company's requirements for Apple Intelligence, it remains unclear if it will indeed support those features.

The iPhone SE 4 is also rumoured to be Apple's first handset that features its proprietary 5G modem.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OPPO Reno 13 Series: The Dual Chip Signal King – Say Goodbye to Lag Forever
Nvidia GeForce Now Update Adds Support for Apple Vision Pro, Meta Quest 3 and Pico 4 Ultra

