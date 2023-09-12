Technology News
iPhone 15 Pro With Action Button Leaked via Spigen Case Hours Ahead of 'Wonderlust' Launch Event

Case maker Spigen has all but confirmed the presence of a third button on the left side of Apple's upcoming handset.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 September 2023 12:08 IST
iPhone 15 Pro With Action Button Leaked via Spigen Case Hours Ahead of 'Wonderlust' Launch Event

iPhone 14 Pro (pictured) might be the last Pro model to feature the company's mute switch

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro is expected to make its debut at Apple's next launch event
  • Apple's upcoming Pro handsets are tipped to feature an Action button
  • Spigen has leaked a case image that indicates an Action button does exist

iPhone 15 Pro — Apple's upcoming flagship smartphone — will feature an Action button instead of a mute switch, according to an image that has surfaced online hours before the handset is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 15 Pro Max at Apple's 'Wonderlust' launch event. A well-known smartphone case maker has posted an image of a case for the purported iPhone 15 Pro that shows a third button above the volume rocker, in place of the company's ubiquitous iPhone mute switch.

Apple's 'Wonderlust' launch event is set to begin at 10:30pm IST tonight, and the company is expected to launch four models — the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to previous reports, the Pro models will be equipped with an Action button, similar to the Apple Watch Ultra that was launched last year. Ahead of this year's launch event that starts tonight, case maker Spigen has all but confirmed the existence of the button on Apple's upcoming handsets.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) captioned "something's different", Spigen shared an image of the left side of a smartphone case that shows the two volume rocker buttons under a smaller one, located where Apple would be expected to include its mute switch that allows users to quickly toggle between normal and vibrate (silent) modes for calls and notifications.

This is the first image of a case for the upcoming iPhone model with the Action button from a well-known case maker, but the hardware feature was previously leaked via images of smartphone covers on Weibo in June. At the time, a tipster posted images of protective cases for the purported iPhone 15 Pro next to one for the iPhone 14 Pro. While the latter had a cutout for the mute switch, the former was shown to have a third button above the volume keys.

While Apple does not typically share details of new hardware features coming to its smartphones, earlier reports claim that the new Action button will actually be programmable — which suggests it will be able to do much more than toggle between normal and silent modes on a smartphone.

Code spotted in iOS 17 suggests that the new button could allow users to perform at least nine tasks, including toggle Focus modes, accessibility features, the flashlight — or launch the camera to take photos and videos. We will learn more about the purported Action button when the 'Wonderlust' launch event begins at 10:30pm tonight. You can find out more about what to expect, how to watch the livestream of the event, and keep track of all the announcements via Gadgets 360.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Action button, Action button, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 series, iPhone 15, Apple Wonderlust, Apple event, Apple launch event, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Apple Renews Qualcomm Deal to Cover iPhone Launches Till 2026 in Sign Its Own Modem Chip Isn’t Ready
Realme 5G Sale Brings Up to Rs. 12,000 Discounts on Smartphones: All Details

