Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Controls for Silent Mode, Camera, Flashlight, More Found in iOS 17 Code: Report

iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Controls for Silent Mode, Camera, Flashlight, More Found in iOS 17 Code: Report

iPhone 15 Pro owners may also be able to run specific Shortcuts, launch the Translate app, or record voice memos using the Action button.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 July 2023 11:49 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Controls for Silent Mode, Camera, Flashlight, More Found in iOS 17 Code: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 Pro could replace the mute switch found on its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • iPhone 15 Pro models may replace the mute switch with an Action button
  • The Action button can reportedly be customised with nine functions
  • The Action button was introduced last year with the Apple Watch Ultra

iPhone 15 Pro — Apple's flagship smartphone that is expected to make its debut this year — could be equipped with a new Action button, after features related to the physical button were reportedly spotted on the latest iOS 17 beta. Previous leaks suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a new physical button in place of the mute switch, and a new report now suggests that Apple's next Pro smartphone models could support at least nine functions that are customisable.

Apple recently rolled out iOS 17 beta 4 to developers, with various bug fixes and tweaks to the interface. The latest beta also includes code that point to the existence of the rumoured Action button, according to a MacRumors report. The code also suggests that the button could support a range of features, from toggling accessibility settings to enabling and disabling Focus modes.

In addition to offering the functionality of the mute switch it is expected to replace, the Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro could also be allowed to quickly enable or disable a Focus mode. It might also allow users to enable features like AssistiveTouch, Zoom, and other accessibility features, according to the report. Meanwhile, it could be used to toggle the flashlight option or quickly launch and click photos.

The report also claims that the Action button could be used to run specific Shortcuts, launch the Translate app, or record voice memos on their smartphone. Users who rely on the Magnifier app on their iPhone to read small text might also be able to program the button for quick access to the app.

Earlier this year, news reports hinted at the possibility of Apple replacing the mute switch on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max with an Action button that works like the one on the Apple Watch Ultra that was launched last year. At the time, it was speculated that the button could be used to control various device features including toggling themes, low power mode, rotation lock, taking screenshots, using the built-in Shazam feature, and so on.

Meanwhile, images of purported covers for the iPhone 15 Pro were recently leaked on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo. The leaked images suggest the presence of a new button located above the volume toggles on the left side of the phone. Previous iPhone Pro models — including the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max — are equipped with a mute switch in the same location.

It is worth noting that the new button is also covered, like the other buttons on the phone, instead of the previous mute switch cutout. However, it is worth taking these claims and leaked images with a pinch of salt as there are still a couple of months to go before Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 15 lineup of smartphones.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone, Action button, iPhone 15 Pro features, iOS 17, iOS 17 beta, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Amazon India Opens First-Ever Floating IHS Store on Dal Lake in Srinagar
Meta’s Reels Revenue Gets AI Boost to Close in on TikTok, Set to Jump to $10 Billion This Year

Related Stories

iPhone 15 Pro Action Button Controls for Silent Mode, Camera, Flashlight, More Found in iOS 17 Code: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus to Feature Upgraded 48-Megapixel Sony Camera: Kuo
  2. iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Might Debut With These Hiked Price Tags
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Be Sold in India at This Price
  4. Redmi 12 5G Specifications Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  5. Infinix GT 10 Pro India Price Teased, to Launch on August 3: All Details
  6. Honor 90 Will Reportedly Launch in India in September at This Price
  7. iPhone 15 Pro Could Support These 9 Features With the New Action Button
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price in India Revealed: See Here
  9. RBI to Deploy eRupee CBDC Payments via UPI QR Codes Soon: All Details
  10. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Launch Timeline Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. China’s BYD Tells India JV Partner It Wants to Drop $1 Billion EV Investment Plan
  2. Semiconductor Firms to Get 50 Percent Financial Assistance for Setting Up Manufacturing Unit in India: PM Modi
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series Offers Tap to Pay Feature in India for Contactless Payments
  4. Formula E Gen3 Race Car Breaks Indoor Land Speed World Record
  5. Sequoia Capital Downsizes Crypto-Focussed Fund by 65 Percent Amid Market Slump: Report
  6. Honor 90 to Launch in India in September, Could Be Priced Around Rs. 45,000: Report
  7. Redmi 12 5G India Launch Date Set for August 1 Alongside Redmi 12 4G; Specifications Teased
  8. US Chipmaker AMD to Invest $400 Million in India Over Next 5 Years, Will Set Up Design Centre in Bengaluru
  9. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Prices Down Amid Rise in Value of Stablecoins
  10. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Is Bringing Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg, 21 Savage
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.