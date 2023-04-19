Technology News

iPhone 15 to Come in New Colours, Non-Pro Models to Get Frosted Glass Backs: Report

iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to retain the two-button volume design.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 April 2023 11:35 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 15 lineup is expected to succeed the iPhone 14 (pictured) series

Highlights
  • The series is expected to include a base, plus, pro, and pro max models
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max may launch as the iPhone 15 Ultra this year
  • The series is likely to feature USB Type-C ports

iPhone 15 series of smartphones is expected to launch later this year. The lineup is likely to include the base iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max - the last of which could also debut as the iPhone 15 Ultra. The numerous rumours and leaks surrounding Apple's upcoming flagship series phones have suggested many specifications and design features over the past few months. From the size of the device to the width of the bezels, a lot has been discussed. A new report citing a reliable tipster suggests that the iPhone 15 series may launch with new colour options and finish not seen in its predecessors.

According to a MacRumors report citing a now-deleted Weibo post from a tipster who has previously been attributed to sharing accurate information, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are supposed to get frosted glass backs, instead of the usual glossy ones, making them look similar to the Pro models.

The iPhone 15 Pro models have previously been reported to get new titanium frames and slimmer bezels around the display, while the non-Pro handsets are expected to retain their aluminium frame and bezel size.

Tipster Setsuna Digital, also credited with sharing the aforementioned leak, shared in a different post that the iPhone 15 models will see a comeback of the cyan green colourway, similar to the green variants of the iPhone 12 series.

In other reports, it is suggested that the iPhone 15 series will ditch the muc-rumoured solid-state volume button feature due to the complexity of its mechanism and therefore being time-consuming in the production process, and will instead retain the two-button volume design present in earlier models.

Apple is opening its first stores in India, one in Mumbai and the other in Delhi. What does this mean for Apple customers in India? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: iPhone 15 series, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple, iPhone
Sucharita Ganguly
