iPhone 16e With 6.1-Inch OLED Screen, A18 Chip and Action Button Launched: Price, Specifications

iPhone 16e is available in Black and White colourways.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 19 February 2025 21:48 IST
iPhone 16e With 6.1-Inch OLED Screen, A18 Chip and Action Button Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 is equipped with an Action Button, like other models in the iPhone 16 series

Highlights
  • iPhone 16e runs on iOS 18 out-of-the-box
  • It is the most affordable iPhone to feature the A18 chip
  • The iPhone 16e is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage variants
iPhone 16e was launched on Wednesday as the latest entry-level model from the Cupertino company. The newest model in the iPhone 16 series of smartphones sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen, and the same A18 chip. The new iPhone 16e also offers support for Apple Intelligence features, like the iPhone 15 Pro (launched in 2023) and the iPhone 16 series that was introduced last year. The iPhone 16e is is equipped with a single 48-megapixel rear camera and has a programmable Action Button.

iPhone 16e Price in India, Availability

iPhone 16e price in India starts at Rs. 59,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage, and the handset is also available in 256GB and 512GB storage configurations that are priced at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 89,900, respectively.

Apple says the iPhone 16e will be available to pre-order starting February 21 and will go on sale on February 28. It will be sold in Black and White colourways.

iPhone 16e Specifications, Features

The newly unveiled iPhone 16e is a dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) handset that runs on iOS 18. It sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR (1,170x2,532 pixels) OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and 800nits peak brightness. The display also uses Apple's Ceramic Shield material for improved durability.

iphone 16e inline iphone 16e

iPhone 16e has a programmable Action Button instead of a mute switch
Photo Credit: Apple

 

Apple has equipped the iPhone 16e with a 3nm A18 chip, which first arrived on the iPhone 16 in September 2024, paired with up to 512GB of storage. The company doesn't typically reveal the amount of RAM on its smartphones, but we can assume that it has 8GB of RAM, as it offers support for Apple Intelligence features.

There's a single 48-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) on the iPhone 16e, and the handset also features a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It also includes the necessary sensors for Face ID, instead of the home button with Touch ID on the third generation iPhone SE.

You get stereo speakers on the iPhone 16e and the handset offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS connectivity. It also offers support for Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite feature in select regions. Unlike its predecessor, it has a USB Type-C port, that supports 18W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

Apple doesn't reveal the battery specifications of its smartphones, but these details are likely to emerge in the coming days, as part of device teardowns. The handset has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It measures 146.7mmx71.5mmx7.8mm and weighs 167g.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
