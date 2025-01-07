Technology News
OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India Alongside OnePlus 13R: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 13 has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 January 2025 21:50 IST
OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India Alongside OnePlus 13R: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: X/ OnePlus

OnePlus 13 series has 6,000mAh batteries with support for up to 100W charging

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 series runs on Android 15 with OxygenOS 15.0
  • OnePlus 13R has a 16-megapixel sensor at the front
  • Standar model has ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R were launched in India and other global markets on Tuesday. The latest OnePlus handsets come with Snapdragon chipsets and house 6,000mAh batteryies with support for up to 100W charging. They have triple rear camera units led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The OnePlus 13 was launched in China in October last year. It was among the first handsets to debut with the brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The OnePlus 13R appears to be a global version of the OnePlus Ace 5.

OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Price in India

The price of OnePlus 13 starts at Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India. The 16GB RAM + 512GB and 24GB + 1TB variants are priced at Rs. 76,999 and Rs. 86,999, respectively. It is available in Arctic Dawn, Black Eclipse, and Midnight Ocean shades. 

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB+256GB version and Rs. 49,999 for the 16GB+512GB model. It is available in Astral Trail and Nebula Noir colour options. 

OnePlus 13 Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 13 runs on Android 15-based OxygenOS 15.0 and sports a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ (1,440x3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.1 ProXDR display with 510ppi pixel density, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits. The display has Dolby Vision support and ceramic guard protection. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset alongside Adreno 830 GPU, and up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. It packs up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

OnePlus 13 has a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup comprising a primary 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 sensor with 1/1.4-inch size and OIS, a 50-megapixel S5KJN5 ultra-wide camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel Sony Sony IMX615 camera. The phone includes an alert slider.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 13 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC and NFC. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, color temperature sensor, compass, gyroscope, hall sensors, laser focus sensor, spectral sensor, IR remote control and proximity sensor. It sports an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor as well. The handset meets IP68+ IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance. It has noise cancellation and OReality audio support. 

The OnePlus 13 has a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired SuperVOOC charging and 50W wireless charging support. It measures 162.9x76.5x8.9mm and weighs around 213 grams.

OnePlus 13R Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 13R runs on Android 15 with OxygenOS 15.0 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO display with 93.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, 450ppi pixel density, up to 4,500 peak brightness, and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the OnePlus 13R boasts a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 1/1.56-inch primary sensor with OIS support. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel S5KJN5 telephoto camera with 2X optical zoom and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

The connectivity options on the OnePlus 13R are similar to the OnePlus 13, as are the sensors. It packs three microphones and dual stereo speakers with support for OReality audio. The handsets include an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and boasts an alert slider. It has an IP65-rated build.

The OnePlus 13R houses a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Besides, the handset measures 161.72x75.8x8.02mm and weighs 206 grams.

 

Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Nithya P Nair
