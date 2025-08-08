Technology News
iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Feature 256GB of Storage on Base Model Like iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro model is expected to be powered by an A19 Pro chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 August 2025 16:25 IST
iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Feature 256GB of Storage on Base Model Like iPhone 17 Pro Max

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 16 Pro is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options

Highlights
  • iPhone 17 Pro could launch on September 9 alongside other models
  • It may get a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 8x optical zoom
  • The iPhone 17 Pro may start at a higher base price than the iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro is expected to launch in various markets in September, including India. It is expected to debut alongside the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. Several leaks and reports have hinted at the key features of the upcoming handsets. A new leak claims that the iPhone 17 Pro model may offer more storage than its predecessor. Apple is also expected to raise the starting price of the handset. Notably, the iPhone 16 Pro is available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options.

iPhone 17 Pro May Drop 128GB Variant

According to a Weibo post by tipster Setsuna Digital (translated from Chinese), the iPhone 17 Pro may start with 256GB of storage. The tipster cited another post claiming the starting price is expected to be $50 (roughly Rs. 4,400) higher than its predecessor, suggesting Apple is likely to drop the 128GB storage option for the upcoming Pro model. If true, it would justify the higher base price. iphone 17 pro weibo setsuna digital inline setsuna digital

 

The iPhone 16 Pro is currently available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options. In India, the price of the 128GB option starts at Rs. 1,19,900, while the 256GB and 512GB variants cost Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively. The top-of-the-line 1TB iPhone 16 Pro model is priced at Rs. 1,69,900.

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be powered by an A19 Pro chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM. It may feature a new vapour chamber cooling system. The handset may also be equipped with a new scratch-resistant and anti-reflective display coating. For optics, it could get a new 48-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 8x optical zoom.

The alleged test development unit of the iPhone 17 Pro was recently spotted online. The battery prototype of the handset leaked as well. The model, alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 series smartphones, is expected to launch on September 9.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Google Working to Fix Gemini Bug That Made It Call Itself a Failure
Battlefield 6 Open Beta Hits Over 3,30,000 Concurrent Players on Steam With Servers at Full Capacity

