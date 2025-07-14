iPhone 17 series may be unveiled later this year, and the lineup is said to include the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Several key details of these models have surfaced online over the past few months, giving us some clues about their features and design changes. A new leak has hinted at the possible colour options of the upcoming iPhone 17 series. The colours have been spotted in leaked lens protection covers for the successor to the iPhone 16 lineup.

iPhone 17 Series Colour Options (Anticipated)

Tech reviewer and tipster Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) has leaked images of lens protection covers for the iPhone 17 series handsets. They are seen in various colourways, and they might indicate the colours of the purported iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus.

Lens protection covers for the vanilla iPhone 17 are seen in black, grey, silver, light blue, light green and light purple colourways. The images further suggest that the iPhone 17 Air may come in black, silver, light gold, and light blue colour options. This backs an earlier leak, which suggested similar colour options for the iPhone 17 Air variant.

Meanwhile, the leaked lens protection covers for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models are seen in black, grey, silver, dark blue and orange shades. The tipster claims that the orange option might pertain to a dark gold or copper shade.

Leaked images of the iPhone 17 Pro models previously showed the repositioned Apple logo on the purported models. The logo appeared to be placed slightly lower than where it appears on current handsets. The leak also hinted at a redesigned rear camera module, where three cameras are placed in circular units on the left side within a rectangular camera bar. Another leak shows the LED flash and LiDAR sensor on the right side of the camera island. The phones are expected to get aluminium middle frames and support MagSafe charging.