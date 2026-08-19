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Apple May Add Camera Control Button to Future iPad, Patent Reveals

Notably, the Cupertino-based tech giant files hundreds of patents each year, and a patent does not necessarily lead to a commercial product.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 August 2026 13:13 IST
Apple May Add Camera Control Button to Future iPad, Patent Reveals

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple has not confirmed a new iPad launch yet

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Highlights
  • A new patent describes a pressure-sensitive control
  • The control could detect different levels of force
  • The proposed system could support swipe gestures
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Apple may be considering bringing its Camera Control button to the iPad, according to a report by Apple Insider. A newly granted patent points to a pressure-sensitive control that could support taps, swipes and presses, with different actions depending on how the user interacts with it. The patent mostly shows tablet designs, suggesting Apple has explored adapting the technology for a larger device. The company has not confirmed whether it plans to use the feature on an iPad.

Future iPad With Camera Control Button Tipped in Apple Patent

The patent, titled Input System for Portable Electronic Device, includes 20 drawings and charts, according to Apple Insider. Most of them show tablet devices, while three feature the iPhone. The document does not use the names iPad or Camera Control, instead referring to the component with technical terms such as input member and strain sensing element, the report added.

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The proposed system could detect both the position and force of a user's input. It uses two strain-sensing elements that measure pressure at different points, allowing the device to work out where the control has been pressed. A separate dome switch is said to be designed to respond to a harder press, while the system can also provide haptic feedback.

The patent describes two pressure thresholds, according to the aforementioned report. The first falls between approximately 0.8 Newtons and 1.2 Newtons, while the second is between 3.0 Newtons and 4.0 Newtons. This would allow the same control to respond differently to lighter and stronger inputs. The described hardware could also recognise swipe gestures.

That combination is said to be similar to the Camera Control that Apple introduced with the iPhone 16 series in 2024. The iPhone feature uses touch and pressure-based input for camera controls, although its future on Apple's phones has been the subject of speculation. Previous reports have suggested that Apple could eventually remove it from some future iPhone models.

The patent reportedly suggests Apple has been looking at another use for the technology. An earlier version of the same patent proposal was filed in December 2025, and the latest grant indicates that the company has continued to pursue the concept. However, the patent does not specifically state that the proposed control is intended for an iPad.

Notably, the Cupertino-based tech giant files hundreds of patents each year, and a patent does not necessarily lead to a commercial product. There is currently no confirmation that Apple is developing an iPad with Camera Control, and the company has not announced plans to launch one.

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Further reading: Apple, Apple iPad, iPad, Camera Control, Apple patent, iPad patent
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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