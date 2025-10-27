Apple is planning to integrate search ads in its native Maps app, according to a report. The Cupertino-based company could be targeting the integration of search ads in the app by next year. Apple will reportedly allow businesses like restaurants to pay the company to get featured in the search results. With this move, the tech giant could be looking to diversify its revenue streams to increase its advertising income, too. However, this is not the first time that reports of ads in Maps have surfaced online. The company seemingly shelved the plan earlier this year to do so.

Apple Plans to Show Ads in its Native Maps App

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, in his weekly Power On newsletter, revealed that the Cupertino tech giant is moving forward with its plan to start displaying more ads in the native Apple Maps app. This comes months after a report highlighted that the company is considering the integration of ads in the Maps app's search results.

As previously mentioned, Apple is reportedly planning to bring ads to the Maps app by next year. Following a typical advertising model, the tech giant could allow restaurants and other businesses to pay to have their information featured “more prominently” within the app's search section, making them Apple's clients. Moreover, it is said to be similar to Search Ads within the App Store.

Presently, app developers can pay a certain amount to Apple to get their apps displayed in a “promoted slot”, depending on a user's query. Citing industry sources, Gurman said that the Maps search ads will feature a “better interface” than mapping services of other companies, like Google. On top of this, the tech giant will reportedly employ artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tools for enhanced targeted advertising, based on relevance and usefulness.

While the company will label the promoted search results as sponsored to inform users, the move might still lead to Apple receiving backlash for the change. Apple's plan to increase its advertising revenue by showing ads in the Maps app could be inspired by its competitor, Google, which also allows businesses to advertise on its native Maps app.