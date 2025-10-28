Technology News
Technology News
Lava Teases Upcoming Smartphone Launch in India; Lava Agni 4 Likely to Make Its Debut Soon

The Lava Agni 4 could be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India, as per reports.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 October 2025 15:11 IST
Lava Teases Upcoming Smartphone Launch in India; Lava Agni 4 Likely to Make Its Debut Soon

Lava Agni 3 was launched in India in April

Highlights
  • The teaser hinted at the Lava Agni 4 with four fire emojis in its caption
  • The Lava Agni 4 is expected to debut in India sometime in November
  • The phone could be powered by a Dimensity 8350 chipset
Lava Mobiles teased the launch of a new smartphone in India on Tuesday via social media. While details about the upcoming model remain under wraps, it is speculated to be the Lava Agni 4, whose launch timeline has already been confirmed by the brand. A company official further provided fuel to the fire with a social media post, which teased the launch of the Lava Agni 4 in the country.

Upcoming Lava Smartphone Launch Teased

Lava Mobiles shared a teaser image of an upcoming Lava smartphone with the caption, “Coming Soon”, on X (formerly Twitter). The post's caption also contains four fire emojis, which hint towards it potentially being the Lava Agni 4 when translated to English.

In a separate post, Lava Mobiles Managing Director Sunil Raina also shared four fire emojis along with the text “Soon”, further strengthening the rumours. However, this is just speculation, and official details about which model will be introduced are yet to be announced.

The India-based smartphone brand announced the launch of the Lava Agni 4 earlier this month. The handset was teased to be made available in November, although the exact launch date remains under wraps. It was teased in a black colourway, featuring a horizontally aligned pill-shaped rear camera island.

The Lava Agni 4, notably, was also listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, anticipating its imminent debut in India.

Lava Agni 4 Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

According to reports, the Lava Agni 4 could be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India. For context, its predecessor, the Lava Agni 3, was introduced at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

The handset may sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, coupled with UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

For optics, the Lava Agni 4 is speculated to come with a dual rear camera unit, comprising two 50-megapixel sensors. It may pack a battery with a capacity greater than 7,000mAh.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the Lava Agni 4.

Comments

Further reading: Lava Agni 4, Lava Agni 4 specifications, Lava Agni 4 Launch in India, Lava Agni 4 India launch, Lava Mobiles
