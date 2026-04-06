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iPhone Fold Trial Production Begins Ahead of Anticipated Launch in H2 2026: Report

Apple has reportedly informed suppliers that it plans to begin shipments of the iPhone Fold in the second half of 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 April 2026 17:12 IST
iPhone Fold Trial Production Begins Ahead of Anticipated Launch in H2 2026: Report

iPhone Fold is expected to adopt a wide-display design, leaks suggest

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Highlights
  • Foxconn has reportedly commenced trial production of iPhone Fold
  • Shipments are planned for the second half of 2026
  • It may feature 7.8-inch inner and 5.5-inch outer displays
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Apple is widely rumoured to introduce its first-ever foldable iPhone, dubbed iPhone Fold, in 2026. It is expected to be announced alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models during Apple's September launch event, although the tech giant has yet to confirm the handset. Ahead of its anticipated debut, industry sources reportedly suggest that the trial production of the handset has begun. The purported iPhone Fold's shipments are expected to begin later this year.

iPhone Enters Trial Production

According to industry chain reports (via ITHome), Foxconn has commenced the trial production of Apple's foldable iPhone. It is rumoured to have a book-style folding design, resembling Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold models. The purported handset may feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has reportedly informed suppliers that it plans to begin shipments of the handset in the second half of 2026.

This contradicts previous reports, which mentioned that the development of the foldable iPhone had fallen behind earlier expectations due to manufacturing challenges. At the time, it was believed that early-stage yield issues and production ramp-up difficulties may delay smooth shipments until 2027.

Consequently, Apple was said to face limited supply and product shortages through at least the end of 2026, despite strong anticipated demand. Another report, meanwhile, suggests that the company is targeting up to 20 million units from Samsung Display for its first-ever foldable iPhone — a considerable jump from earlier 13–15 million estimates.

Apple is also believed to be hoping that the strong performance of the iPhone Fold will generate a demand for the foldable iPhone category in general. If this indeed happens, customers may reportedly seek the iPhone in more form factors, including a flip variant.

While previous models like iPhone 4, iPhone 6 and iPhone X brought about notable design changes, the foldable iPhone will mark a more fundamental transformation, per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. It is reported to be the most “significant overhaul in the iPhone's history."

In the US, the foldable iPhone may cost $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,84,700) for the 256GB option, while it is tipped to be priced at CNY 15,999 (roughly Rs. 2,14,400) in China.

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Further reading: iPhone Fold, iPhone Fold Design, iPhone Fold Launch, iPhone Fold Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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