Technology News

iPhone Sales in India Helped Apple Sets June Quarter Revenue Record

Apple said that performance of newly-launched stores in India exceeded expectations.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 4 August 2023 12:06 IST
iPhone Sales in India Helped Apple Sets June Quarter Revenue Record

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple is trying to deepen its retail push in India

Highlights
  • India is home to factories that produce 5 per cent of total iPhones
  • India is the second largest smartphone market in the world
  • India figured prominently in the Cupertino-based iPhone maker's earnings

Tech giant Apple set a June quarter revenue record in India, driven by robust sales of iPhone, with CEO Tim Cook saying the company is "pleased" with growth in the world's second-largest smartphone market.

The top brass pledged to put its energies into tapping the huge opportunity that presents itself here, given Apple is still "very modest and (has) low share in this smartphone market".

India figured prominently in the Cupertino-based iPhone maker's latest earnings call, as the company highlighted how the performance of newly-launched stores here exceeded expectations.

On a specific question on the potential of India, Cook said, "You know we did hit a June quarter revenue record in India and we grew strong double digits. We also opened our first two retail stores during the quarter and of course it's early going currently, but they are currently beating our expectations in terms of how they are doing".

Apple said it continues to work on building out the channel and putting more investment in direct-to-consumer offers as well.

"And so I think if you look at it, it's the second largest smartphone market in the world and we ought to be doing really well there and we are very pleased with our growth there," Cook said.

At the same time, the top honcho added, "We still have a very, very modest and low share in this smartphone market, so I think it's a huge opportunity for us. And we are putting in all of our energies to make that occur." Apple charted an ambitious retail expansion in India earlier this year, when it launched two retail outlets here, in Mumbai and Delhi, during Cook's first trip to the country in seven years in April.

The new stores in Mumbai and Delhi come at a time when Apple is trying to deepen its retail push in India, a booming smartphone market.

During his India trip, Cook met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar, as he underlined the company's investment commitment to India.

Looking to replicate what China did to Apple's business in the last 15 years, the tech giant is eyeing India's massive market with an expanding middle class to power sales growth, and potentially make it a home base for the production of millions of Apple devices.

As such, India is also home to factories that produce 5 percent of total iPhones as Apple diversifies its supply chains away from China.

India too has identified electronics manufacturing as a key priority area for its future growth ambitions, hoping to attract investments from global biggies looking to diversify their operations outside of China.

India hopes to play on the strength of its storied talent and skill base, vibrant market, and enabling policies to corner substantial chunk of new investments flowing into electronics and phone manufacturing as well as semiconductor production, redefining its equation in global supply chains. 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone
Bitcoin, Ether Prices Stay Low as Crypto Market Continues to Be Volatile

Related Stories

iPhone Sales in India Helped Apple Sets June Quarter Revenue Record
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series Will Reportedly Be Unveiled on This Date
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Laptop Deals
  3. Infinix GT 10 Pro Goes Official in India With Dimensity 8050 SoC: See Price
  4. Nothing Unveils New CMF Sub-Brand, Will Launch These New Products in 2023
  5. Poco M6 Pro 5G to Launch in India With This SoC; Design, Price Leaked
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Wearables
  7. Redmi K60 Ultra With This MediaTek Dimensity SoC May Launch on August 3
  8. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 Sale: Top Early Deals on Smart TVs
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Smartphones Deals Under Rs. 15,000
  10. Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM Variant Debuts in India At This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Sales in India Helped Apple Sets June Quarter Revenue Record
  2. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Stay Low as Crypto Market Continues to Be Volatile
  3. iPhone 15 Series Is Reportedly Scheduled to Launch on September 13
  4. Nothing Announces CMF Sub-Brand in Community Update, Carl Pei Teases Launch of Smartwatch and Earbuds
  5. iPhone Sales Declined in Q2 2023 as Services Revenue Saw Record Growth With 1 Billion Subscriptions
  6. Poco M6 Pro 5G Confirmed to Get Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC; Design Renders, Price in India Leaked
  7. Apple Fined by Russia Court for Not Deleting Allegedly Inaccurate Content
  8. Lava Blaze 5G 8GB RAM Variant With Android 13 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Personal Data Protection Bill: Entities May Face Penalty of Up to Rs. 250 Crore on Failing to Protect Data
  10. Tencent Begins Testing of Self-Developed AI Model; Integrates With Internal Services, Products
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.