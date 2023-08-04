Technology News

iPhone 15 Series Is Reportedly Scheduled to Launch on September 13

iPhone 14 series was unveiled during Apple's September ‘Far Out' event on September 7.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 August 2023 11:47 IST
Pre-orders for iPhone 14 series was begun on September 9

Highlights
  • Apple's next launch event could be just around the corner
  • All new models are expected to come with Dynamic Island feature
  • Apple could pack a USB Type-C port on iPhone 15 units

Apple has a history of launching its new iPhone models in September and the iPhone 15 series could continue this practise. As per a latest report, the launch of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will also take place in September. Last year, Apple held its 'Far Out' launch event on September 7 where it unveiled the iPhone 14 models. The Cupertino company has remained tight-lipped on the details of the new iPhone 15 series. However, several leaks and rumours have suggested possible specifications and pricing for the handsets. The vanilla models are expected to run on Apple's A16 Bionic SoC, while the iPhone 15 Pro models are tipped to be powered by A17 Bionic SoC.

If this report by 9to5Mac is to be believed, Apple will hold a launch event for iPhone 15 lineup on Wednesday, September 13. The report, citing multiple sources, states that mobile carriers have been requested to ask employees not to take days off on September 13 due to a major smartphone announcement. As Apple consistently holds its fall launch event during September, we can expect the company to stick to this timeline.

Last year, iPhone 14 series was unveiled during Apple's September ‘Far Out' event on September 7. The pre-orders for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max began on September 9. If the company follows the same trend and the rumoured launch date is valid, pre-orders for iPhone 15 series can be expected to start from September 15 this year.

As of now, Apple has not shared the date for the event or details on the iPhone 15 models so this piece of information should be taken with a grain of salt.

Going by previous leaks, Apple is expected to pack a USB Type-C port on the iPhone 15 series. All new models are expected to come with Dynamic Island feature, which is currently limited to the iPhone 14 Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are rumoured to feature the new Apple A17 Bionic chip. Meanwhile, the regular iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus could feature the Apple A16 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 14 series.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
