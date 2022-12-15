Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo 11 Pro Won't Launch in India on January 10; CEO Confirms iQoo 11 Will Go on Sale Next Month: Report

iQoo 11 Pro Won't Launch in India on January 10; CEO Confirms iQoo 11 Will Go on Sale Next Month: Report

The iQoo 11 is likely to be the first smartphone in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 15 December 2022 16:10 IST
iQoo 11 Pro Won't Launch in India on January 10; CEO Confirms iQoo 11 Will Go on Sale Next Month: Report

Photo Credit: Weibo/iQoo

The upcoming iQoo 11 also comes in a BMW M Motorsport themed variant

Highlights
  • iQoo has already confirmed the launch of iQoo 11 in India
  • The iQoo 11 will go on sale starting January 13
  • iQoo India CEO said the iQoo 11 Pro could come to India at a later date

iQoo 11 and the iQoo 11 Pro were launched in China on December 8, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Now, the company is set to bring the iQoo 11 to the Indian market on January 10, but the iQoo 11 Pro will not be launching here alongside the handset, according to a report. iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya reportedly revealed that the iQoo 11 Pro could have a delayed launch in India, without specifying any official dates.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the iQoo 11 Pro will not launch in India on January 10. This despite the fact that iQoo has officially confirmed that the iQoo 11 will launch in the country on that date. The iQoo India CEO, however, told 91Mobiles in an interview that the Pro variant of the handset could arrive in the country at a future date.

The iQoo 11 is expected to be the first smartphone in India powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC. The Vivo sub-brand has confirmed that the handset will go on sale in India starting January 13. The iQoo 11 with a BMW M Motorsport-themed design has been showcased on iQoo's website.

The handset sports a lot of the same features as the iQoo 11 Pro, including software, display, and several hardware specifications. The iQoo 11 features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor, with an f/1.88 lens. The other two cameras on the back are a 13-megapixel portrait camera, with an f/2.46 lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, with an f/2.2 lens. The iQoo 11 has a 16-megapixel front camera, with an f/2.45 lens, for selfies.

Just like the iQoo 11 Pro, the iQoo 11 has up to 512GB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage and is available with up to 16GB of RAM. The handset sports a 6.78-inch Samsung-made AMOLED display, with a resolution of 1,440x3,200 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, and up to 120Hz variable refresh rate. The iQoo 11 will come with Android 13-based Origin OS out-of-the-box.

There is no official word on pricing for the iQoo 11 in India, but the model launched in China is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The flagship variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,000).

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO 11

iQOO 11

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo, iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro, Vivo, India
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
FTX Aftermath: Canada Introduces Stringent Rules for Crypto Trading Platforms
Featured video of the day
Best Camera Phones of 2022

Related Stories

iQoo 11 Pro Won't Launch in India on January 10; CEO Confirms iQoo 11 Will Go on Sale Next Month: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  2. Nokia C31 With 3-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  3. Avatar 2 Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  4. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  5. Acer Swift Edge With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India
  6. Amazfit Band 7 Review: More Than a Fitness Band?
  7. iQoo Neo 7 5G Surfaces on BIS, May Debut as Rebranded iQoo Neo 7 SE
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  9. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
#Latest Stories
  1. Magic Eden NFT Marketplace Tries to Entice Traffic with Rewards as Market Crumbles
  2. Realme 10S With Dual-Camera Setup, 256GB Storage to Launch on December 16
  3. Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip With 120Hz Displays, 32-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Aar Ya Paar Trailer: Aditya Rawal-Led Series to Stream December 30 on Disney+ Hotstar
  5. Elon Musk Sells Tesla Stock Worth $3.85 Billion, US SEC Filing Shows
  6. iQoo 11 Pro Won't Launch in India on January 10; CEO Confirms iQoo 11 Will Go on Sale Next Month: Report
  7. FTX Aftermath: Canada Introduces Stringent Rules for Crypto Trading Platforms
  8. TikTok Algorithms Promote Videos About Self-Harm, Eating Disorders: Report
  9. Apple May Expand Satellite Capabilities Beyond Emergency SOS; New Patent Hints at Video Streaming, Calling
  10. Acer Swift Edge Laptop With 16-Inch 4K OLED Display Launched in India: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.