iQoo 11 and the iQoo 11 Pro were launched in China on December 8, powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Now, the company is set to bring the iQoo 11 to the Indian market on January 10, but the iQoo 11 Pro will not be launching here alongside the handset, according to a report. iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya reportedly revealed that the iQoo 11 Pro could have a delayed launch in India, without specifying any official dates.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the iQoo 11 Pro will not launch in India on January 10. This despite the fact that iQoo has officially confirmed that the iQoo 11 will launch in the country on that date. The iQoo India CEO, however, told 91Mobiles in an interview that the Pro variant of the handset could arrive in the country at a future date.

The iQoo 11 is expected to be the first smartphone in India powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen2 SoC. The Vivo sub-brand has confirmed that the handset will go on sale in India starting January 13. The iQoo 11 with a BMW M Motorsport-themed design has been showcased on iQoo's website.

The handset sports a lot of the same features as the iQoo 11 Pro, including software, display, and several hardware specifications. The iQoo 11 features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor, with an f/1.88 lens. The other two cameras on the back are a 13-megapixel portrait camera, with an f/2.46 lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, with an f/2.2 lens. The iQoo 11 has a 16-megapixel front camera, with an f/2.45 lens, for selfies.

Just like the iQoo 11 Pro, the iQoo 11 has up to 512GB of UFS4.0 inbuilt storage and is available with up to 16GB of RAM. The handset sports a 6.78-inch Samsung-made AMOLED display, with a resolution of 1,440x3,200 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, and up to 120Hz variable refresh rate. The iQoo 11 will come with Android 13-based Origin OS out-of-the-box.

There is no official word on pricing for the iQoo 11 in India, but the model launched in China is priced at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The flagship variant with 16GB of RAM and 512GB internal storage is priced at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,000).

