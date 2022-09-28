Technology News
iQoo 11 Pro Tipped to Sport 2K Resolution Display With 144Hz Refresh Rate

iQoo 11 Pro is said to feature an E6 display.

Written by Siddharth Suvarna, Edited by Nithya P Nair |  Updated: 28 September 2022
Photo Credit: Vivo China

iQoo 11 Pro could succeed the iQoo 10 Pro (pictured)

  • iQoo 11 series is reportedly in the works
  • The brand has not officially shared any details about the iQoo 11 series
  • iQoo 10 has triple rear cameras

iQoo 11 Pro is expected to be unveiled in November alongside the vanilla iQoo 11. In a fresh leak, a known tipster has shared the display specifications of the pro model online ahead of the official launch. The iQoo 11 Pro is said to feature an E6 display. The display could support 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. Both the iQoo 11 and iQoo Pro are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The upcoming lineup will be succeeding the iQoo 10 series phones.

Chinese tipster Panda is Bald (translated) has tipped the display details of the upcoming iQoo 11 Pro on Weibo. According to the tipster, the handset will have an E6 display with a 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. This is in line with previous leaks that claimed that the iQoo 11 Pro will feature a Samsung E6 AMOLED flexible display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is said to offer 1,440Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) as well. The smartphone is said to come with a hole-punch cutout on the display.

If the leaked details turn out to be true, it would be an upgrade over iQoo 10 Pro's 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) E5 display. However, iQoo has not officially shared any details for the upcoming phones.

The iQoo 11 series could be unveiled in November this year. A recent leak suggested a 50-megapixel Sony IMX8-series primary camera sensor on the iQoo 11 and iQoo 11 Pro. Both models are expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

iQoo unveiled the iQoo 10 series in China in July. The flagship phones include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood and feature Vivo's V1+ imaging chip. They have triple rear cameras and run on Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. The iQoo 10 Pro supports 200W fast charging, while the iQoo 10 comes with 120W fast charging.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQOO 10 Pro

iQOO 10 Pro

Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 14.6-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Siddharth Suvarna
Siddharth Suvarna
