Technology News

iQoo 11S Design Shown Off in Official Render, Hints at Imminent Launch: All Details

iQoo 11S is tipped to come with an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 June 2023 12:48 IST
iQoo 11S Design Shown Off in Official Render, Hints at Imminent Launch: All Details

Photo Credit: Weibo

iQoo 11S is seen in a green matte finish with rounded corners

Highlights
  • iQoo 11S has been teased
  • Rear design of the new model appears unchanged from the iQoo 11
  • iQoo 11 was launched in China in December last year

iQoo 11S launch could be just around the corner as the Vivo sub-brand has finally revealed the first look of the handset. The image was shared by Vivo's Vice President and General Manager of Product Strategy via his official Weibo account on Thursday. It depicts the back panel of iQoo 11S sporting a matte green finish. The handset is shown with a triple rear camera setup and LED flash. The iQoo 11S appears to be a refresh of the iQoo 11, that was announced in December last year.

Jia Jingdong shared an image on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, that shows the iQoo 11S from its back — revealing the triple rear camera setup along with LED flash. The render shows the handset in a green matte finish with rounded corners. The rear design of the new model appears unchanged from the iQoo 11. The Vivo executive also gave a glimpse of the Vivo X90s.

Details about the launch date and key specifications of the iQoo 11S are unknown at this moment. 

The upcoming iQoo 11S is rumoured to retain the core specifications of iQoo 11 with the chipset and fast charging capabilities being the only difference. The iQoo 11S is tipped to come with an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and could offer 200W fast charging support as well.

iQoo 11 was launched in China in December last year alongside the iQoo 11 Pro. Later in January, it made its India debut with a starting price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 64,999 for the top-end 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

In terms of hardware, the iQoo 11 5G features a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It has triple rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel main sensor and houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

The iQoo 11 is currently the most powerful Android phone you can buy in India. Should you buy it right away? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO 11

iQOO 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Excellent display
  • Powerful performance
  • Impressive battery life, very fast charging
  • Good main camera and low-light video performance
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications from native apps
  • Weak ultra-wide camera performance
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
Read detailed iQOO 11 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQoo 11S, iQoo 11S Specifications, iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Specifications, iQoo, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Reaps Minor Gains; Ether, Most Stablecoins See Losses
Micron Said to Make $1 Billion Investment in India Chip Packaging Plant

Related Stories

iQoo 11S Design Shown Off in Official Render, Hints at Imminent Launch: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Flipkart Page Goes Live; CEO Reacts to Design Memes
  2. Amazon Fire TV Is Getting Generative AI This Year
  3. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Design Revealed Ahead of India Launch: See Here
  4. Redmi 12 With Up to 37 Hours of Battery Life Goes Official: See Price
  5. Both Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra Will Come to India: All Details
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra New Colour Variants Teased in India: See Here
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series to Launch With This Useful Health Feature
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Specifications Suggest Minor Upgrades
  9. Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: Find the Best Option for You
  10. Diesel Griffed Gen 6 Wear OS Smartwatch Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Granted 'Spatial Composites' Patent, Could Develop Scratch Resistant iPhone: Details
  2. Motorola Razr 40, Razr 40 Ultra Will Both Launch in India; Launch Date to Be Revealed on June 22
  3. iQoo 11S Design Shown Off in Official Render, Hints at Imminent Launch: All Details
  4. Micron Said to Make $1 Billion Investment in India Chip Packaging Plant
  5. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Reaps Minor Gains; Ether, Most Stablecoins See Losses
  6. Blackrock Files For Bitcoin ETF to Allow Cryptocurrency Exposure to Investors
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Renders Hint at Flat Folding Design, Smaller Bezels: Report
  8. Virgin Galactic Commercial Spaceflight Plans for June Announced; Shares Soar
  9. The Flash Director Andy Muschietti to Helm 'Batman: The Brave and the Bold': Report
  10. Redmi 12 With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.