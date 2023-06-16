iQoo 11S launch could be just around the corner as the Vivo sub-brand has finally revealed the first look of the handset. The image was shared by Vivo's Vice President and General Manager of Product Strategy via his official Weibo account on Thursday. It depicts the back panel of iQoo 11S sporting a matte green finish. The handset is shown with a triple rear camera setup and LED flash. The iQoo 11S appears to be a refresh of the iQoo 11, that was announced in December last year.

Jia Jingdong shared an image on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, that shows the iQoo 11S from its back — revealing the triple rear camera setup along with LED flash. The render shows the handset in a green matte finish with rounded corners. The rear design of the new model appears unchanged from the iQoo 11. The Vivo executive also gave a glimpse of the Vivo X90s.

Details about the launch date and key specifications of the iQoo 11S are unknown at this moment.

The upcoming iQoo 11S is rumoured to retain the core specifications of iQoo 11 with the chipset and fast charging capabilities being the only difference. The iQoo 11S is tipped to come with an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and could offer 200W fast charging support as well.

iQoo 11 was launched in China in December last year alongside the iQoo 11 Pro. Later in January, it made its India debut with a starting price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs. 64,999 for the top-end 16GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

In terms of hardware, the iQoo 11 5G features a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It has triple rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel main sensor and houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

