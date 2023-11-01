Technology News
iQoo 12 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC India Launch Set for December 12; Expected Specifications

iQoo 12 5G will launch globally on November 7 alongside the iQoo 12 Pro.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 November 2023 13:21 IST
iQoo 12 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC India Launch Set for December 12; Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo 12 5G will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon

Highlights
  • iQoo 12 5G could support 120W wired fast charging
  • The phone is confirmed to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The base iQoo 12 is likely to have a 6.78-inch BOE OLED 1.5K display
iQoo 12 series is confirmed to launch globally on November 7. The lineup is said to include a base iQoo 12 and the iQoo 12 Pro model. So far, the company has confirmed a few key details about the upcoming smartphones including the processor and the design of the back panel. The camera details of the phones have also been teased. Other specifications have been leaked previously and circulated widely over the past few weeks. Now, the India launch date of the iQoo 12 5G has also been confirmed.

iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya confirmed in a post on X that the iQoo 12 5G will launch in the country on December 12. The base iQoo 12 model will succeed the iQoo 11, which was unveiled in December 2022. The company has not yet confirmed anything regarding the India launch of the Pro model of the upcoming iQoo 12 series.

Confirmed to be powered by Qualcommm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the iQoo 12 is expected to ship with Android 14. It is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch BOE OLED panel with a resolution of 1.5K, a refresh rate of 144Hz, a peak brightness level of 3,000 nits, and a PWM dimming rate of 2,160Hz.

The alleged triple rear camera unit of the iQoo 12 has been said to include a 50-megapixel primary OmniVision OV50H sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), another 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel OV64B telephoto shooter with support for 3x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. The front camera is expected to be equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

iQoo 12 5G is likely to arrive with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. It is said to support Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity options. The handset could be backed by a 4,880mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: iQoo 12 5G, iQoo 12 5G India launch, iQoo 12 5G specifications, iQoo 12, iQoo 12 series, iQoo, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
