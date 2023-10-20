iQoo 12 series launch could happen very soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Vivo sub-brand, but a fresh leak suggests that the iQoo 12 and iQoo 12 Pro will go official on November 7. The iQoo 11 series successors are said to come in three different shades. The iQoo 12 is tipped to feature a 4,880mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The iQoo 12 series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is rumoured to pack up to 24 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Known tipster Panda is Bald (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that iQoo 12 and iQoo 12 Pro will debut in China on November 7. They are said to be available in black, red, and white colour options.

Another tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested the battery and charging details of the iQoo 12 lineup citing an alleged UFCS listing of the handsets. As per the leak, the regular iQoo 12 will come with a 4,880mAh dual-cell battery with support for 120W fast charging. The iQoo 12 Pro, on the other hand, could offer a larger 4,980mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

Going by past leaks, the iQoo 12 series may debut with the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is said to offer up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage. They could ship with Android 14 and sport Samsung E7 AMOLED displays with a resolution of 2K and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. They are also said to come with metal bodies.

The iQoo 12 series is tipped to carry a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50H sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and another 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 64-megapixel OV64B telephoto sensor with 3x zoom and OIS support.

