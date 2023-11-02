iQoo 12 series is scheduled to launch globally on November 7. The lineup, which will succeed the iQoo 11 series, will include a base iQoo 12 and an iQoo 12 Pro model. The vanilla model will launch in India on December 12. The company has confirmed a few important features of the upcoming phones including their design, processor, and display details. There have also been leaks and reports regarding other specifications of the smartphones. Now, iQoo has confirmed a few more key specifications of the handsets.

In a series of Weibo posts, iQoo revealed several key features of the upcoming iQoo 12 Pro model. Both phones had already been confirmed to come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The company has confirmed that the top-of-the-line model will be equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage. Both the base and Pro models will also arrive with IP68 ratings for dust and splash resistance.

The iQoo 12 Pro will feature a Samsung E7 AMOLED panel with a resolution of 2K and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone will be equipped with an in-house Q1 gaming chip that is said to support games like PUBG Mobile, PUBG New State, Genshin Impact, and League of Legends Mobile.

According to iQoo, the vapour chamber area of the iQoo 12 series phones is larger than that of the iQoo 11 series by more than 40 percent. They add that it boasts a 6K ultra-large vapour chamber area and a four-zone heat dissipation architecture. The largest ultra-wide vibration motor in the brand's history will be featured in this series. Additionally, the phones will come with symmetrical dual three-dimensional speakers that are said to elevate the gaming experience.

The teasers of the iQoo 12 models so far have shown a rectangular rear camera module with rounded edges. The iQoo 12 series models will be available in White Legend Edition and Black Track Edition with an AG glass back design and a Red colour option with a lychee-like leather-back finish.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.