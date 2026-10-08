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iQOO 16 India Launch Could Be Near as CEO Shares Cryptic Teaser

Chinese variant of iQOO 16 features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 October 2026 19:30 IST
iQOO 16 India Launch Could Be Near as CEO Shares Cryptic Teaser

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 16 features a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display

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Highlights
  • iQOO 16 India launch appears to be on the cards
  • iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya has shared a cryptic teaser on X
  • iQOO 16 packs an 8,400mAh battery
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iQOO 16 was recently launched in the Chinese market with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset and an 8,400mAh battery. The flagship is expected to be available soon in India and other global markets, but the Vivo sub-brand has not confirmed a launch timeline. Most recently, the iQOO India CEO shared a social media post, suggesting the upcoming launch of the iQOO 16. The iQOO 16 succeeds last year's iQOO 15. 

iQOO 16 Could Make Its Way to India

iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya shared a cryptic teaser on X, possibly hinting at the arrival of a new flagship smartphone in the country. While the post does not reveal the name or any specifications of the upcoming device, it is widely expected to be the iQOO 16.

In the post, iQOO asks users to "stay tuned" for the arrival of the next flagship. We can expect the brand to announce more details soon.

The iQOO 16 was released in China last month, with prices starting at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 86,000) for the base model featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The iQOO 16 features a 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED display with up to a 165Hz refresh rate. The panel uses Samsung's M16 luminescent technology. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 5 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For gaming, the iQOO 16 has a Q4 gaming chip. It features an 8,500 square mm vapour chamber cooling system and has an IP68 and IP69-rated build.

Chinese variant of the iQOO 16 features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. It has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It has an 8,400mAh battery in China and supports 100W wired fast charging along with 40W wireless charging.

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Further reading: Nipun Marya, iQOO 16, iQOO 16 Specifications, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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