iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed; Colour Variant Teased

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2023 16:52 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G could debut as a rebranded version of iQoo Neo 8

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G moniker has been confirmed by Nipun Marya
  • It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will soon be making its way to the Indian market

iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will go official in India soon. The Vivo sub-brand has been offering hints in the run-up to the launch and multiple leaks have dropped possible pricing and specifications of the handset. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is now teased to come in a new orange colour scheme. The phone is seen to feature a matte finish with a rectangular-shaped rear camera module. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya on Monday once again teased the arrival of the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G through a Twitter post. The post, as mentioned, shows the handset in an orange colour. The handset is seen with a matte finish with a rectangular-shaped rear camera module. The rear design is similar to the design language of iQoo Neo 7 5G and iQoo Neo 8, which were launched in China late last month. The teaser has a tagline "soon coming your way" as well.

Specifications of iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G have leaked multiple times in the past along with price details. It is expected to be priced between Rs. 38,000 to Rs. 42,000 in the country. It could be offered with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is tipped to come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. It is said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

For optics, there could be a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. On the front, it is expected to pack a 16-megapixel sensor. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

The iQoo Neo 7 packs a lot of power at an affordable price. But did the company cut the right corners to keep the price low? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Neo 7 5G

iQOO Neo 7 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Powerful SoC
  • Great battery life
  • Good primary camera
  • Extended software support
  • Bad
  • Competition offers better build quality
  • Camera setup not very versatile
  • No IP rating
Read detailed iQOO Neo 7 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
iQOO Neo 8

iQOO Neo 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Supplier Foxconn’s Sales Drop 9.5 Percent YoY Due to Low Global Smart Electronics Consumption

