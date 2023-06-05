iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G will go official in India soon. The Vivo sub-brand has been offering hints in the run-up to the launch and multiple leaks have dropped possible pricing and specifications of the handset. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is now teased to come in a new orange colour scheme. The phone is seen to feature a matte finish with a rectangular-shaped rear camera module. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya on Monday once again teased the arrival of the iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G through a Twitter post. The post, as mentioned, shows the handset in an orange colour. The handset is seen with a matte finish with a rectangular-shaped rear camera module. The rear design is similar to the design language of iQoo Neo 7 5G and iQoo Neo 8, which were launched in China late last month. The teaser has a tagline "soon coming your way" as well.

Specifications of iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G have leaked multiple times in the past along with price details. It is expected to be priced between Rs. 38,000 to Rs. 42,000 in the country. It could be offered with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is tipped to come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. It is said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

For optics, there could be a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GN5 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. On the front, it is expected to pack a 16-megapixel sensor. The iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support.

