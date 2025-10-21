Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X300 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro and Poco Pad M1 Listed on TDRA Site, Could Launch Soon

The Poco Pad M1 could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Pad 2 Pro, which was recently launched by the company in China.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 21 October 2025 18:38 IST
Vivo X300 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro and Poco Pad M1 Listed on TDRA Site, Could Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 Pro was launched in China earlier this month

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme GT 8 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip
  • The Vivo X300 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset
  • The Redmi Pad 2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC
Advertisement

Realme GT 8 Pro was launched in China on Tuesday with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and a Ricoh GR imaging system. It may launch globally soon, as the handset has appeared on the UAE's TDRA certification website. The Vivo X300 Pro, which was recently unveiled in China alongside the base Vivo X300 model, has also been spotted on the TDRA database, suggesting an eventual global release. Meanwhile, a third listing indicates that a new Poco Pad M1 tablet in on its way to select global markets.

Realme GT 8 Pro, Vivo X300 Pro, Poco Pad M1 Spotted on TDRA Database

A smartphone with the model number RMX5210 has appeared on the UAE's TDRA certification site. Although it does not reveal more details about the handset, the listing suggests that the Realme GT 8 Pro will be launched in select global markets soon.

The global version of the Realme GT8 Pro may come with similar features as its Chinese counterpart, which has a 6.79-inch 2K+ OLED display with up to 7,000 nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with an R1 graphics chip and comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

The Realme GT 8 Pro includes a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, an infrared transmitter, and a 7,000mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

On the other hand, the Vivo X300 Pro has been spotted on the TDRA website with the model number V2514, hinting at an imminent global launch. The Chinese version of this handset features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and circular polarisation 2.0. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip and Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

The Vivo X300 Pro sports a Zeiss camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, along with a 50-megapixel front camera. It houses a 6,510mAh battery supporting 90W wired and 40W wireless charging, and includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

The rumoured Poco Pad M1 with the model number 2509ARPBDG has received TDRA certification in the UAE as well, which confirms Wi-Fi connectivity. The tablet's compatible accessories, the Pad M1 Keyboard and Focus Pen, have also been approved. These may be unveiled in select global regions soon. It is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Pad 2 Pro, which was unveiled in China in September.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro has a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and TÜV Rheinland eye protection. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, expandable to 2TB. The tablet has an 8-megapixel rear and front camera setup, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, and a 12,000mAh battery supporting 33W charging and 27W reverse charging support.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro

Redmi Pad 2 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 12,000mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X300 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro, Poco Pad M1, Redmi Pad 2 Pro, Vivo, Realme, Poco, Redmi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Poco F8 Ultra Listing on NBTC Certification Website Hints at Imminent Launch
DeepSeek-OCR Open-Source AI Model Changes How AI Models Read and Process Plain Text

Related Stories

Vivo X300 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro and Poco Pad M1 Listed on TDRA Site, Could Launch Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Battery Capacity, Charging Speed Teased Days Ahead of Launch
  2. iQOO 15 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 50-Megapixel Cameras
  3. Realme GT 8, Realme GT 8 Pro With Ricoh GR Optics Launched: See Price
  4. iOS 26.1 Beta 4 Lets You Tone Down Apple's Liquid Glass Design
  5. OnePlus 15 India Launch Teased; Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. Redmi K90 Pro Max Key Features Revealed Ahead of Launch on October 23
  7. Sony WH-1000XM6 Review: The Best Just Got Better
  8. These Are the 5 Biggest OxygenOS 16 Features You Should Know About
  9. WhatsApp Will Soon Crack Down on Spam With These Message Limits
  10. iQOO Pad 5e Launched Alongside iQOO Watch GT 2 and iQOO TWS 5
#Latest Stories
  1. CERT-In Asks Mozilla Firefox Users to Install Browser Updates to Remain Safe From Security Vulnerabilities
  2. WhatsApp Will Soon Crack Down on Spam by Limiting Messages in New Chats: Report
  3. Baai Tujhyapayi OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  4. OnePlus 15 Launch in India Teased via Microsite; Company Reveals Key Features Ahead of China Debut
  5. BSNL Samman Plan Announced For New Senior Citizen Users: Price, Benefits
  6. Daksha: The Deadly Conspiracy Is Streaming Now: Know All About This Mohan Babu, Lakshmi Manchu Starrer
  7. Vivo Led Market as Smartphone Shipments in India Rose 3 Percent YoY in Q3 2025: Omdia
  8. DeepSeek-OCR Open-Source AI Model Changes How AI Models Read and Process Plain Text
  9. Vivo X300 Pro, Realme GT 8 Pro and Poco Pad M1 Listed on TDRA Site, Could Launch Soon
  10. Poco F8 Ultra Listing on NBTC Certification Website Hints at Imminent Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »