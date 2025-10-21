Realme GT 8 Pro was launched in China on Tuesday with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and a Ricoh GR imaging system. It may launch globally soon, as the handset has appeared on the UAE's TDRA certification website. The Vivo X300 Pro, which was recently unveiled in China alongside the base Vivo X300 model, has also been spotted on the TDRA database, suggesting an eventual global release. Meanwhile, a third listing indicates that a new Poco Pad M1 tablet in on its way to select global markets.

Realme GT 8 Pro, Vivo X300 Pro, Poco Pad M1 Spotted on TDRA Database

A smartphone with the model number RMX5210 has appeared on the UAE's TDRA certification site. Although it does not reveal more details about the handset, the listing suggests that the Realme GT 8 Pro will be launched in select global markets soon.

The global version of the Realme GT8 Pro may come with similar features as its Chinese counterpart, which has a 6.79-inch 2K+ OLED display with up to 7,000 nits peak brightness and Dolby Vision. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip with an R1 graphics chip and comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

The Realme GT 8 Pro includes a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, an infrared transmitter, and a 7,000mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

On the other hand, the Vivo X300 Pro has been spotted on the TDRA website with the model number V2514, hinting at an imminent global launch. The Chinese version of this handset features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and circular polarisation 2.0. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chip and Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

The Vivo X300 Pro sports a Zeiss camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-828 main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, along with a 50-megapixel front camera. It houses a 6,510mAh battery supporting 90W wired and 40W wireless charging, and includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

The rumoured Poco Pad M1 with the model number 2509ARPBDG has received TDRA certification in the UAE as well, which confirms Wi-Fi connectivity. The tablet's compatible accessories, the Pad M1 Keyboard and Focus Pen, have also been approved. These may be unveiled in select global regions soon. It is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Pad 2 Pro, which was unveiled in China in September.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro has a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, and TÜV Rheinland eye protection. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, expandable to 2TB. The tablet has an 8-megapixel rear and front camera setup, quad Dolby Atmos speakers, and a 12,000mAh battery supporting 33W charging and 27W reverse charging support.