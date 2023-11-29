iQoo Neo 9 series is confirmed to launch in China very soon. It is said to succeed the iQoo Neo 8 lineup, which was unveiled in May this year. The series launched with a base iQoo Neo 8 and an iQoo Neo 8 Pro. The upcoming iQoo Neo 9 series was earlier tipped to launch in Q1 2024; however, the company has confirmed the launch timeline of the iQoo Neo 9 series. Meanwhile, the high-end iQoo Neo 9 Pro was reportedly spotted on a certification site.

In a Weibo post, iQoo confirmed that the iQoo Neo 9 series will launch in December this year. One of the iQoo Neo 9 models has been teased in the announcement with a red and white dual-tone design. The phone is seen with an IR blaster on the top edge and the volume rockers and power button on the left edge.

The iQoo Neo 9 model teased in the photo is seen to sport a dual rear camera unit. The sensors are placed in two separate rectangular cutouts with rounded edges arranged vertically on the top left corner of the back panel. The moniker of the handset is inked below the camera units and the brand name appears on the bottom left corner.

Meanwhile, a MySmartPrice report states that the upcoming iQoo 9 Pro model with the model number V2339A was spotted on China's 3C certification site. The listing suggests that the phone will support up to 120W wired charging, similar to the preceding model. The report adds that the chargers listed with the model numbers V12060L0A0-CN and V12060L1A0-CN can deliver output at 15W, 18W, 66W, and 120W. They are also said to support 15W, 27W, 36W, 45W, and 100W outputs via USB Power Delivery and up to 100W charging through PPS protocol.

An earlier leak claimed that the base iQoo Neo 9 will sport a 6.78-inch display. Another report suggested that one of the iQoo Neo 9 models will likely feature a 1.49-inch Sony IMX920 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The base iQoo Neo 9 is said to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and could be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The models are likely to ship with Android 14-based FunTouchOS 14 or OriginOS 4 varying by region.

iQoo Neo 8 comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, while the Neo 8 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. The phones carry 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800 x 1260 pixels) AMOLED displays and 5,000mAh batteries with 120W fast charging support.

For optics, both iQoo Neo 8 models sport 16-megapixel front camera sensors. At the back, camera unit on the base model includes a 50-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary sensors, while the iQoo Neo 8 Pro comes with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866V main sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

The iQoo Neo 8 series models are available in Night Rock, Match Point, and Surf colour options. The vanilla model was priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,300) during launch for its 12GB + 256GB variant, while the iQoo Neo 8 Pro started at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,700) for its 16GB + 256GB variant.

