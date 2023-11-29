Technology News

iQoo Neo 9 Series Confirmed to Launch in December, Design Teased

iQoo Neo 9 Pro is likely to carry a dual rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2023 14:16 IST
iQoo Neo 9 Series Confirmed to Launch in December, Design Teased

Photo Credit: Weibo/ iQoo

An iQoo Neo 9 series model seen in a red and white dual-tone colour option

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 9 series is said to succeed the iQoo Neo 8 lineup
  • The base iQoo Neo 9 could come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The Pro model is tipped to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset
iQoo Neo 9 series is confirmed to launch in China very soon. It is said to succeed the iQoo Neo 8 lineup, which was unveiled in May this year. The series launched with a base iQoo Neo 8 and an iQoo Neo 8 Pro. The upcoming iQoo Neo 9 series was earlier tipped to launch in Q1 2024; however, the company has confirmed the launch timeline of the iQoo Neo 9 series. Meanwhile, the high-end iQoo Neo 9 Pro was reportedly spotted on a certification site.

In a Weibo post, iQoo confirmed that the iQoo Neo 9 series will launch in December this year. One of the iQoo Neo 9 models has been teased in the announcement with a red and white dual-tone design. The phone is seen with an IR blaster on the top edge and the volume rockers and power button on the left edge.

The iQoo Neo 9 model teased in the photo is seen to sport a dual rear camera unit. The sensors are placed in two separate rectangular cutouts with rounded edges arranged vertically on the top left corner of the back panel. The moniker of the handset is inked below the camera units and the brand name appears on the bottom left corner.

Meanwhile, a MySmartPrice report states that the upcoming iQoo 9 Pro model with the model number V2339A was spotted on China's 3C certification site. The listing suggests that the phone will support up to 120W wired charging, similar to the preceding model. The report adds that the chargers listed with the model numbers V12060L0A0-CN and V12060L1A0-CN can deliver output at 15W, 18W, 66W, and 120W. They are also said to support 15W, 27W, 36W, 45W, and 100W outputs via USB Power Delivery and up to 100W charging through PPS protocol.

An earlier leak claimed that the base iQoo Neo 9 will sport a 6.78-inch display. Another report suggested that one of the iQoo Neo 9 models will likely feature a 1.49-inch Sony IMX920 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The base iQoo Neo 9 is said to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and could be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The iQoo Neo 9 Pro, on the other hand, is tipped to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The models are likely to ship with Android 14-based FunTouchOS 14 or OriginOS 4 varying by region.

iQoo Neo 8 comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, while the Neo 8 Pro has a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. The phones carry 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800 x 1260 pixels) AMOLED displays and 5,000mAh batteries with 120W fast charging support.

For optics, both iQoo Neo 8 models sport 16-megapixel front camera sensors. At the back, camera unit on the base model includes a 50-megapixel primary and a 2-megapixel secondary sensors, while the iQoo Neo 8 Pro comes with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866V main sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

The iQoo Neo 8 series models are available in Night Rock, Match Point, and Surf colour options. The vanilla model was priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,300) during launch for its 12GB + 256GB variant, while the iQoo Neo 8 Pro started at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,700) for its 16GB + 256GB variant.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
iQoo Neo 9, iQoo Neo 9 Pro, iQoo Neo 9 series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Huawei MatePad Pro 11 2024 With Kirin 9000s SoC, Two-Way Satellite Communication Debuts: Price, Details

