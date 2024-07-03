iQoo Neo 9s Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC was released in May. Now, the Vivo sub-brand has officially announced a launch date for its new iQoo Neo 9s Pro+. The new Neo 9 series smartphone is teased to come in three colour options with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood. The iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ will house a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The new handset will be released alongside the iQoo Watch GT and iQoo 1i TWS earbuds.

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ launch date announced

Through a Weibo post, iQoo confirmed that the launch of iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ will take place on July 11 at 7:00pm (4:30pm IST) at the Universal Studios Beijing. The brand will unveil iQoo Watch GT, iQoo Pad 2 Pro and iQoo 1i TWS earphones at the launch event. The company is associating with the NBA for the launch.

Official images show the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ in Buff Blue, Fighting Black and Start White (translated from Chinese) colourways. The blue colour variant has a dual-tone design. They appear to have dual rear cameras and a flat screen resembling the design of iQoo Neo 9s Pro.

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ specifications

Additionally, Vivo's Vice President Jia Jingdong revealed a few specifications of iQoo Neo 9s Pro+. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset alongside Vivo's self-developed gaming chip Q1 for optimised gaming experience. It will feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and run on OriginOS 4.0. It is confirmed to carry a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W super-fast charging. It will have a 7.99mm thick profile. The handset will flaunt a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera.

The iQoo Watch GT is confirmed to come with AI features while the iQoo Pad 2 Pro is teased to debut as company's first 1TB storage tablet.

