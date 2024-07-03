Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ Launch Date Revealed; Confirmed to Ship With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ Launch Date Revealed; Confirmed to Ship With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ has 120W fast charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 July 2024 17:46 IST
iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ Launch Date Revealed; Confirmed to Ship With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery

Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ is teased to be available in three distinct shades

Highlights
  • iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ is tipped to include Vivo's Q1 gaming chip
  • The company is joining hands with the NBA for the launch
  • iQoo Watch GT is confirmed to come with AI features
Advertisement

iQoo Neo 9s Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC was released in May. Now, the Vivo sub-brand has officially announced a launch date for its new iQoo Neo 9s Pro+. The new Neo 9 series smartphone is teased to come in three colour options with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood. The iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ will house a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. The new handset will be released alongside the iQoo Watch GT and iQoo 1i TWS earbuds.

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ launch date announced

Through a Weibo post, iQoo confirmed that the launch of iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ will take place on July 11 at 7:00pm (4:30pm IST) at the Universal Studios Beijing. The brand will unveil iQoo Watch GT, iQoo Pad 2 Pro and iQoo 1i TWS earphones at the launch event. The company is associating with the NBA for the launch.

Official images show the iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ in Buff Blue, Fighting Black and Start White (translated from Chinese) colourways. The blue colour variant has a dual-tone design. They appear to have dual rear cameras and a flat screen resembling the design of iQoo Neo 9s Pro.

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ specifications

Additionally, Vivo's Vice President Jia Jingdong revealed a few specifications of iQoo Neo 9s Pro+. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset alongside Vivo's self-developed gaming chip Q1 for optimised gaming experience. It will feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and run on OriginOS 4.0. It is confirmed to carry a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W super-fast charging. It will have a 7.99mm thick profile. The handset will flaunt a 50-megapixel main camera and a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera.

The iQoo Watch GT is confirmed to come with AI features while the iQoo Pad 2 Pro is teased to debut as company's first 1TB storage tablet.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQoo Neo 9s Pro Plus, iQoo Neo 9s Pro Plus Specifications, iQoo, iQoo Neo 9s Pro, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
CMF Phone 1 Design, Colourways Revealed Ahead of July 8 Launch; Seen With Customisable Back Panel
OnePlus Reportedly Working on AI-Powered Voice Recording Summary Feature

Related Stories

iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ Launch Date Revealed; Confirmed to Ship With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G85 5G Is Set to Launch in India on This Date
  2. CMF Phone 1 to Come With Customisable Back Panel; Design, Colours Revealed
  3. OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India, Launch Date, Design, Specifications Tipped
  4. Apple's iPhone 16 Camera May Feature a New CMOS Sensor From This Company
  5. CMF Phone 1 Appears on Geekbench Ahead of Its Debut on July 8
  6. X Rival Koo Announces Shutdown After Acquisition Talks Fail
  7. Infinix Note 40 5G Review: Noteworthy Budget Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Copilot Reportedly Tests Ability to Perform Tasks on Windows 11-Linked Android Phones
  2. CoinDCX Acquires UAE-Based BitOasis Crypto Exchange to Expand in MENA Region
  3. WhatsApp Readying 'Imagine Me' Feature to Generate Personalised Images Using Meta AI: Report
  4. Labour Officials Visit Foxconn iPhone Plant, Question Executives About Hiring
  5. Bitget Working With FIU-IND to Obtain Licensing to Operate in ‘Key Market’ India
  6. OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India, Launch Date, Design Leaked; Might Get Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
  7. OnePlus Reportedly Working on AI-Powered Voice Recording Summary Feature
  8. Moto G85 5G India Launch Date Set for July 10; Confirmed to Feature 6.67-Inch Display, 5000mAh Battery
  9. iQoo Neo 9s Pro+ Launch Date Revealed; Confirmed to Ship With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery
  10. CMF Phone 1 Design, Colourways Revealed Ahead of July 8 Launch; Seen With Customisable Back Panel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »