  iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro With Up to 50dB Adaptive ANC Launched Alongside iQOO 22.5W 10,000mAh Power Bank

iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro With Up to 50dB Adaptive ANC Launched Alongside iQOO 22.5W 10,000mAh Power Bank

iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro supports up to 50dB active noise cancellation (ANC).

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 August 2025 15:14 IST
iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro With Up to 50dB Adaptive ANC Launched Alongside iQOO 22.5W 10,000mAh Power Bank

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro is sold in Star Diamond White and Star Yellow shades

Highlights
  • iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro carry 12mm dynamic drivers
  • Each earbud is said to last for up to nine and a half hours
  • The iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro support multi-device connectivity
iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro was launched in China on Thursday alongside the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G handset. The TWS headset is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 47 hours, together with the charging case. It is equipped with 12mm drivers and is said to offer support up to 50dB active noise cancellation (ANC). The company also introduced a power bank with a 10,000mAh lithium polymer battery, an built-in cable, an L-shaped rechargeable USB Type-C port design and 22.5W fast charging support.

iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro, iQOO 22.5W 10,000mAh Power Bank Price, Availability

iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro price in China is set at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,400). It is available for purchase via the Vivo China e-store in Star Diamond White and Star Yellow colour options. If purchased with the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G, the wireless headset can be bought at CNY 159 (roughly Rs. 1,900).

Meanwhile, the iQOO 22.5W 10,000mAh power bank is available in a Starry Yellow shade and is priced at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,200). It is also sold via the official website.

iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro Features, Specifications

The iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro has a traditional in-ear design with silicone ear tips. It is equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers in each earphone and supports up to 50dB of adaptive ANC with transparency and mild modes. The headset has three microphones for noise reduction during phone calls. 

This TWS headset supports DeepX 3.0 stereo sound technology and supports up to 44ms low latency when using the built-in gaming mode for minimal audio lag. The headset support Bluetooth 6.0 with multi-device connectivity and SBC, AAC and LC3 audio codecs. 

Together with the case, the iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro is claimed to offer up to 47 hours of battery life. The earbuds are said to last for up to nine and a half hours on a single charge. They have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Each earphone weighs about 3.8g, while the earphones and the case weigh about 38g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Sucharita Ganguly

Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi Working on Redmi Smartphone With Up to 9,000mAh Battery, Tipster Claims


