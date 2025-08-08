iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro was launched in China on Thursday alongside the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G handset. The TWS headset is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 47 hours, together with the charging case. It is equipped with 12mm drivers and is said to offer support up to 50dB active noise cancellation (ANC). The company also introduced a power bank with a 10,000mAh lithium polymer battery, an built-in cable, an L-shaped rechargeable USB Type-C port design and 22.5W fast charging support.

iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro, iQOO 22.5W 10,000mAh Power Bank Price, Availability

iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro price in China is set at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,400). It is available for purchase via the Vivo China e-store in Star Diamond White and Star Yellow colour options. If purchased with the iQOO Z10 Turbo+ 5G, the wireless headset can be bought at CNY 159 (roughly Rs. 1,900).

Meanwhile, the iQOO 22.5W 10,000mAh power bank is available in a Starry Yellow shade and is priced at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,200). It is also sold via the official website.

iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro Features, Specifications

The iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro has a traditional in-ear design with silicone ear tips. It is equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers in each earphone and supports up to 50dB of adaptive ANC with transparency and mild modes. The headset has three microphones for noise reduction during phone calls.

This TWS headset supports DeepX 3.0 stereo sound technology and supports up to 44ms low latency when using the built-in gaming mode for minimal audio lag. The headset support Bluetooth 6.0 with multi-device connectivity and SBC, AAC and LC3 audio codecs.

Together with the case, the iQOO TWS Air 3 Pro is claimed to offer up to 47 hours of battery life. The earbuds are said to last for up to nine and a half hours on a single charge. They have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Each earphone weighs about 3.8g, while the earphones and the case weigh about 38g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.