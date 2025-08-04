Technology News
English Edition
Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Best-Selling Products Include Samsung Galaxy A55, iQOO Neo 10R and OnePlus Pad Go

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G is one of the best-selling devices during the Amazon Freedom Festival 2025 sale.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 4 August 2025 16:06 IST
Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2025 Best-Selling Products Include Samsung Galaxy A55, iQOO Neo 10R and OnePlus Pad Go

Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra can be bought for Rs. 79,999

Highlights
  • SBI credit card holders can get 10 percent instant discount
  • Select card holders can get up to Rs. 2,000 cashback
  • Buyers can avail of up to Rs. 1,000 coupon discount
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 Sale kicked off on July 31 at 12pm IST for all customers in the country, with Prime members enjoying early access from midnight. A broad selection of items, including furniture, fashion, and personal electronics, is available at discounted prices. Major home appliances like smart TVs, ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines have also seen their prices drop during the sale event. Personal gadgets like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smartwatches from leading brands like Samsung, iQOO, Vivo, Acer, and Lenovo are available at significantly lowered rates.

Beyond the discounted sale prices, shoppers can take advantage of extra savings through coupons, exchange deals, and bank offers to reduce the final cost even further. SBI credit card holders and those choosing EMI payment options can avail an instant 10 percent discount. Additionally, select bank cards offer cashback of up to Rs. 2,000. Buyers can avail of up to Rs. 1,000 coupon discount as well. Notably, the effective prices mentioned below already reflect some of these promotional benefits.

We have already told you about the best discounts on home appliances like home theatre systems, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and smart TVs. Previously, we have also compiled lists of the top deals on personal electronic gadgets like laptops, headphones, tablets, smartwatches, smartphones and Bluetooth speakers. On the fifth day of the sale, we have put together some of the best-selling products during the ongoing sale that you should check out before the sale ends.

Best-Selling Products from the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Redmi 13 5G Prime Edition Rs. 19,999 Rs. 11,699 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Rs. 25,999 Rs. 16,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M05 Rs. 9,999 Rs. 6,249 Buy Now
Vivo T4x Rs. 17,999 Rs. 14,490 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Rs. 22,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
iQOO Z9x 5G Rs. 17,999 Rs. 10,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G Rs. 1,34,999 Rs. 79,999 Buy Now
iQOO Neo 10R 5G Rs. 31,999 Rs. 26,998 Buy Now
Realme Narzo 80x 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 11,699 Buy Now
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Rs. 43,999 Rs. 24,990 Buy Now
Acer Nitro V 16 Rs. 1,23,999 Rs. 76,990 Buy Now
OnePlus Pad Go Rs. 19,999 Rs. 16,990 Buy Now
Boat Storm Infinity Rs. 5,999 Rs. 1,299 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Samsung Galaxy M35 5G

Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M05

Samsung Galaxy M05

Display 6.74-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
iQOO Z9x

iQOO Z9x

Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
iQOO Neo 10R

iQOO Neo 10R

Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6400mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
