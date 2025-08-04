Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 Sale kicked off on July 31 at 12pm IST for all customers in the country, with Prime members enjoying early access from midnight. A broad selection of items, including furniture, fashion, and personal electronics, is available at discounted prices. Major home appliances like smart TVs, ACs, refrigerators, and washing machines have also seen their prices drop during the sale event. Personal gadgets like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smartwatches from leading brands like Samsung, iQOO, Vivo, Acer, and Lenovo are available at significantly lowered rates.

Beyond the discounted sale prices, shoppers can take advantage of extra savings through coupons, exchange deals, and bank offers to reduce the final cost even further. SBI credit card holders and those choosing EMI payment options can avail an instant 10 percent discount. Additionally, select bank cards offer cashback of up to Rs. 2,000. Buyers can avail of up to Rs. 1,000 coupon discount as well. Notably, the effective prices mentioned below already reflect some of these promotional benefits.

We have already told you about the best discounts on home appliances like home theatre systems, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and smart TVs. Previously, we have also compiled lists of the top deals on personal electronic gadgets like laptops, headphones, tablets, smartwatches, smartphones and Bluetooth speakers. On the fifth day of the sale, we have put together some of the best-selling products during the ongoing sale that you should check out before the sale ends.

Best-Selling Products from the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2025

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.