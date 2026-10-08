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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 20,000

Brands including Samsung, OnePlus, iQOO, and Xiaomi are selling many handsets priced below Rs. 20,000 in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 October 2026 16:43 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 20,000

You can avail no-cost EMI options on eligible products

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Highlights
  • Amazon's Great Indian Festival has begun
  • Amazon has good deals on the Redmi A7 Pro 5G and OnePlus N6x
  • Amazon Pay users can additionally check for cashbacks
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Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 is finally live, with discounts and offers across smartphones, electronics, and home appliances. For shoppers waiting to upgrade to a new smartphone ahead of  Dussehra and Diwali without spending too much, the sale includes many popular smartphones priced below Rs. 20,000. The festival sale can further bring down the effective price of these phones through bank discounts. Shoppers can also avail exchange benefits, coupons, and EMI options.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Here Are Some of the Best Phone Deals 

Many smartphones priced around Rs. 20,000 are currently listed with discounts in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G, Redmi A7 Pro 5G, OnePlus N6x, and Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G are a few models worth considering in the ongoing sale. They have the latest chipsets, larger batteries, decent rear camera setups, and 5G connectivity in the mid-range category.

Above the listed sale prices, shoppers can check for additional savings available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. SBI bank cards will get up to 10 percent instant discounts. Exchange offers can reduce the amount payable when an old smartphone is traded in. 

You can avail no-cost EMI options on eligible products. A few handsets from brands like Samsung, iQOO, OnePlus and Xiaomi are listed with coupon-based savings. Amazon Pay users can additionally check for cashback or reward benefits.

Here's a look at some of the best phone deals to consider under the Rs. 20,000 price mark in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. 

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
iQOO Z11 Lite 5G Rs. 33,999 Rs. 19,497 Buy Now
Redmi A7 Pro 5G Rs. 26,999 Rs. 14,497 Buy Now
OnePlus N6x Rs.29,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G Rs. 19,999 Rs. 16,998 Buy Now
OnePlus N6 Lite Rs. 24,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
Redmi 15C 5G Prime Edition Rs. 29,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
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iQOO Z11 Lite

iQOO Z11 Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65-rated design
  • Lasts long on a single charge
  • 44W charging
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • Bad
  • HD+ display
  • Waterdrop notch
  • Single speaker isn?t sufficiently loud or clear
  • Poor camera performance
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Redmi 15C 5G

Redmi 15C 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large display for browsing and binge-watching
  • Appealing design
  • Smooth everyday performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
  • Bloatware and system ads
Read detailed Redmi 15C 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 Sale
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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