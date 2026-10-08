Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best Phone Deals Under Rs. 20,000

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2026 is finally live, with discounts and offers across smartphones, electronics, and home appliances. For shoppers waiting to upgrade to a new smartphone ahead of Dussehra and Diwali without spending too much, the sale includes many popular smartphones priced below Rs. 20,000. The festival sale can further bring down the effective price of these phones through bank discounts. Shoppers can also avail exchange benefits, coupons, and EMI options.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Here Are Some of the Best Phone Deals

Many smartphones priced around Rs. 20,000 are currently listed with discounts in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026. The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G, Redmi A7 Pro 5G, OnePlus N6x, and Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G are a few models worth considering in the ongoing sale. They have the latest chipsets, larger batteries, decent rear camera setups, and 5G connectivity in the mid-range category.

Above the listed sale prices, shoppers can check for additional savings available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. SBI bank cards will get up to 10 percent instant discounts. Exchange offers can reduce the amount payable when an old smartphone is traded in.

You can avail no-cost EMI options on eligible products. A few handsets from brands like Samsung, iQOO, OnePlus and Xiaomi are listed with coupon-based savings. Amazon Pay users can additionally check for cashback or reward benefits.

Here's a look at some of the best phone deals to consider under the Rs. 20,000 price mark in the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026.

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