iQoo Z9 5G Spotted on Geekbench; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC

iQoo Z9 5G may launch alongside an iQoo Z9x model.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 February 2024 12:08 IST
Photo Credit: iQoo

iQoo Z9 5G is expected to succeed the iQoo Z8 (pictured) model

  • iQoo Z9 5G was previously spotted on BIS hinting at an India launch
  • The purported handset is said to support Bluetooth 5.3
  • The iQoo Z9 5G is tipped to have a 6,000mAh battery
iQoo Z9 5G may launch in India soon. The purported phone has previously been spotted on several certification sites that have hinted at some of its key specifications. Early leaks have also suggested design renders of two rumoured iQoo Z9 models, tipped to be a base and an iQoo Z9x model. These are said to succeed the iQoo Z8 and iQoo Z8x, that were launched in China in August 2023. Meanwhile, iQoo is also gearing up to launch the iQoo Neo 9 Pro in India on February 22. 

The iQoo Z9 5G was spotted (via Nashville Chatter) on Geekbench with the model number I2302. The listing suggests that the phone may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. This disputes previous leaks that suggested that the handset could come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.

On Geekbench 6, the alleged iQoo Z9 5G with a chipset codenamed ‘k6886v1_64' scored 1186 on the single-core test and 2683 on the multi-core test. The listed model is said to have 8GB of RAM and run Android 14-based OS. An earlier leak also claimed that the phone may launch with a 1.5K OLED display and a 6,000mAh battery.

The iQoo Z9 5G had also been found on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database that hinted at an imminent India launch. The phone's Bluetooth SIG listing also claims that it will support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. Leaked design renders of the iQoo Z9 series show two models - likely the base iQoo Z9 and iQoo Z9x, with textured, gradient light blue back panels. One is seen with a circular dual rear camera unit, while the other appears to have a square-shaped camera module.

Expected to succeed the iQoo Z8, the iQoo Z9 is tipped to come with several upgrades. Notably, the iQoo Z8 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.64-inch IPS full-HD+ display, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera system and ships with Android 13-based OriginOS 3.0.

Further reading: iQoo Z9 5G, iQoo Z9 5G launch, iQoo Z9 5G specifications, iQoo Z9, iQoo, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
