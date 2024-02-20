iQoo Z9 5G will launch in India soon. Design renders of the model have recently surfaced online and it has also been spotted on benchmarking and certification sites that have hinted at some key features of the handset. The phone is said to succeed the iQoo Z8, which was unveiled in China in August 2023. Now the company has confirmed the launch of the iQoo Z9 5G in India, revealed a few important specifications of the upcoming model, and also teased its design and a colourway.

An official microsite for the iQoo Z9 5G has gone live on the iQoo India website confirming the model's imminent launch in the country. Simultaneously, an Amazon microsite is also now live, which hints at the upcoming handset's Amazon availability in the country. Both these listings have confirmed a few details about the handset.

The iQoo Z9 5G is seen in a matte green patterned finish with a slightly raised, rectangular, black camera module. It appears to hold two rear camera sensors in two vertically arranged circular cutouts, alongside an elliptical, horizontally placed LED flash unit.

Inscriptions within the camera island suggest that the dual rear camera system sports an aspherical premium lens and comes with optical image stabilisation support (OIS). The phone is confirmed to get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS support.

In the listings, the company also claims that the iQoo Z9 5G will be the fastest phone in its segment. It is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The handset was recently spotted on Geekbench with this chipset, where it was listed to have 8GB of RAM and ship with Android 14-based OS. These granular details have not yet been confirmed.

Previous leaks have suggested that the iQoo Z9 5G will carry a 1.5K OLED display and a 6,000mAh battery. An earlier Bluetooth SIG listing also confirmed that it will support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. A 91Mobiles Hindi report claims that the model will be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.