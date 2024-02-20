Technology News

iQoo Z9 5G India Launch Confirmed via Official Microsite; Design, Key Features Revealed

iQoo Z9 5G is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 February 2024 19:03 IST
iQoo Z9 5G India Launch Confirmed via Official Microsite; Design, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: iQoo

Indian variant of the iQoo Z9 5G teased in a green shade with dual rear cameras

Highlights
  • iQoo Z9 5G will be available in the country via Amazon
  • The phone is expected to be priced under Rs. 25,000
  • The iQoo Z9 5G is tipped to have a 6,000mAh battery
Advertisement

iQoo Z9 5G will launch in India soon. Design renders of the model have recently surfaced online and it has also been spotted on benchmarking and certification sites that have hinted at some key features of the handset. The phone is said to succeed the iQoo Z8, which was unveiled in China in August 2023. Now the company has confirmed the launch of the iQoo Z9 5G in India, revealed a few important specifications of the upcoming model, and also teased its design and a colourway.

An official microsite for the iQoo Z9 5G has gone live on the iQoo India website confirming the model's imminent launch in the country. Simultaneously, an Amazon microsite is also now live, which hints at the upcoming handset's Amazon availability in the country. Both these listings have confirmed a few details about the handset.

The iQoo Z9 5G is seen in a matte green patterned finish with a slightly raised, rectangular, black camera module. It appears to hold two rear camera sensors in two vertically arranged circular cutouts, alongside an elliptical, horizontally placed LED flash unit.

Inscriptions within the camera island suggest that the dual rear camera system sports an aspherical premium lens and comes with optical image stabilisation support (OIS). The phone is confirmed to get a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with OIS support.

In the listings, the company also claims that the iQoo Z9 5G will be the fastest phone in its segment. It is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC. The handset was recently spotted on Geekbench with this chipset, where it was listed to have 8GB of RAM and ship with Android 14-based OS. These granular details have not yet been confirmed.

Previous leaks have suggested that the iQoo Z9 5G will carry a 1.5K OLED display and a 6,000mAh battery. An earlier Bluetooth SIG listing also confirmed that it will support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. A 91Mobiles Hindi report claims that the model will be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQoo Z9 5G, iQoo Z9 5G India launch, iQoo Z9 5G specifications, iQOO Z9 5G Design, iQoo Z9 series, iQoo Z9, iQoo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Zee Entertainment Seeks to Revive $10 Billion Merger With Sony: Report
UK Government Plans to Bring New Rules for Stablecoins, Crypto Staking in Next Six Months
iQoo Z9 5G India Launch Confirmed via Official Microsite; Design, Key Features Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Watch 2 Officially Teased; Tipped to Launch on February 26
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Models Could Debut in These Colour Options
  3. Vivo V30 Pro Camera Details Tipped Ahead of February 28 Launch
  4. Lava Blaze Curve 5G May Launch in India Soon: Design, More Details Leaked
  5. Neuralik's First Human Patient Can Now Control a Mouse by Thinking: Elon Musk
  6. Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 Tipped to Launch in India on This Day
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Z9 5G India Launch Confirmed via Official Microsite; Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. UK Government Plans to Bring New Rules for Stablecoins, Crypto Staking in Next Six Months
  3. Lava Teases New Phone in India, Could be Blaze Curve 5G; Launch Timeline, Design, Key Details Leaked
  4. Zee Entertainment Seeks to Revive $10 Billion Merger With Sony: Report
  5. Nothing Phone 2a New Design Renders Surface Online; Processor Details Confirmed
  6. Neuralink's First Human Patient Able to Control Mouse Through Thinking, Says Elon Musk
  7. Instagram Testing an App Clip on iOS to Let Users Watch Reels Without Downloading the App: Report
  8. Vivo V30 Pro Camera Details Tipped Ahead of February 28 Launch
  9. Dogecoin Sees Price Hike After Ferrari Adds it to List of Accepted Cryptocurrencies for Payment
  10. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Secret Code for Locked Chats on Web Client
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »