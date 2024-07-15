iQoo Z9 Lite 5G was launched in India on Monday as the company's latest budget entry in its Z-series of smartphones. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The handset runs on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. The iQoo Z9 Lite has a 50-megapixel rear camera, and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It also features an 8-megapixel selfie camera that is housed in a water-drop style cutout at the top of a 6.56-inch LCD screen.

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G Price in India, Availability

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G price in India is set at Rs. 10,499 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Meanwhile, a 6GB memory variant with the same amount of storage is available for Rs. 11,499, according to the company.

Customers can also avail of a Rs. 500 instant discount on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank debit card and credit card, and EMI transactions, and the offer will be valid until July 31, according to the company.

The handset will be sold in Aqua Flow and Mocha Brown colour options and will be available to purchase starting on July 20, via Amazon, the company's online store, as well as retail outlets in the county.

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z9 Lite 5G runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset that is paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

iQoo has equipped its latest Z-series handset with a 50-megapixel primary camera (f/1.8), along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4). It also has an 8-megapixel camera (f/2.0) on the front, that can be used to capture selfies and video chats.

You get 128GB of inbuilt storage on the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It features an accelerometer, e-compass, as well as proximity and ambient light sensors.

The iQoo Z9 Lite 5G has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 15W using the included charger. The handset features a side mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Besides, it measures 163.63x75.58x8.3mm and weighs 185g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.