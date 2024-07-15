Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQoo Z9 Lite 5G With 50 Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G is available in Aqua Flow and Mocha Brown colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 15 July 2024 13:21 IST
iQoo Z9 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • iQoo Z9 Lite 5G runs on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14
  • The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery
  • The iQoo Z9 Lite 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera
Advertisement

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G was launched in India on Monday as the company's latest budget entry in its Z-series of smartphones. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The handset runs on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14. The iQoo Z9 Lite has a 50-megapixel rear camera, and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It also features an 8-megapixel selfie camera that is housed in a water-drop style cutout at the top of a 6.56-inch LCD screen. 

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G Price in India, Availability

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G price in India is set at Rs. 10,499 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. Meanwhile, a 6GB memory variant with the same amount of storage is available for Rs. 11,499, according to the company. 

Customers can also avail of a Rs. 500 instant discount on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank debit card and credit card, and EMI transactions, and the offer will be valid until July 31, according to the company.

The handset will be sold in Aqua Flow and Mocha Brown colour options and will be available to purchase starting on July 20, via Amazon, the company's online store, as well as retail outlets in the county.

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) iQoo Z9 Lite 5G runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14 and sports a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset that is paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

iQoo has equipped its latest Z-series handset with a 50-megapixel primary camera (f/1.8), along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor (f/2.4). It also has an 8-megapixel camera (f/2.0) on the front, that can be used to capture selfies and video chats.

You get 128GB of inbuilt storage on the iQoo Z9 Lite 5G. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It features an accelerometer, e-compass, as well as proximity and ambient light sensors.

The iQoo Z9 Lite 5G has a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 15W using the included charger. The handset features a side mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Besides, it measures 163.63x75.58x8.3mm and weighs 185g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.56-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iQoo Z9 Lite 5G, iQoo Z9 Lite 5G price in India, iQoo Z9 Lite 5G specifications, iQoo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Bitcoin Sees Strong Recovery as Pro-Crypto Donald Trump's Favourability Soars in US Presidential Race

Related Stories

iQoo Z9 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 13 Pro 5G Series Set to Launch in India on This Day
  2. iQoo Z9 Lite 5G With Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: See Price
  3. Google Pixel 9 Pro XL Spotted on REL Website Alongside Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  4. Motorola Edge 50 Neo Tipped to Arrive in These Four Colourways
  5. Sennheiser Momentum Sport With Adaptive ANC Launched in India: See Price
  6. OnePlus Pad 2 India Pricing Revealed Ahead of Launch in New Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Tri-Fold Smartphone With 10-Inch Screen Tipped to Launch Soon, Tipster Says
  2. Oppo Find X8 Series to Be Equipped With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Chipset, Tipster Claims
  3. Realme GT 6T Miracle Purple Colour Variant Launched in India; to Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day Sale
  4. OpenAI Employees Say Company Is Neglecting Safety and Security Protocols: Report
  5. Realme 13 Pro 5G Series India Launch Date Set for July 30; Design, Colour Options Revealed
  6. Samsung XR Headset Could Be Available for Developers in October, Launch in 2025: Report
  7. Portrait Mode Delivers ‘Unsatisfactory’ Images for Certain Skin Tones Due to AI Bias, Poor Tuning: Study
  8. iQoo Z9 Lite 5G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Bitcoin Sees Strong Recovery as Pro-Crypto Donald Trump's Favourability Soars in US Presidential Race
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Tipped to Get an Asymmetrical Design With Narrower ‘Visual’ Bezels
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »