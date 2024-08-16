Vivo T3 Pro 5G will be unveiled in India soon. The company has confirmed the upcoming launch but has yet to announce a launch timeline or launch date for the handset. Vivo has also teased the design and some key features of the awaited smartphone. The price range of the phone, although not outrightly confirmed, has been hinted at as well. It is expected to join the Vivo T3 5G series in the country, which includes the Vivo T3 5G, Vivo T3 Lite 5G, and Vivo T3x 5G.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G India Launch, Design, Features

The Vivo T3 Pro 5G will launch in India soon, the company confirmed via an official microsite. A similar page for the handset is also live on Flipkart, confirming the handset's availability on the e-commerce site.

Vivo's T3 Pro 5G is listed to sport a 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and eye protection. It is claimed to have the brightest display in the segment with 4,500nits of peak brightness level. In fine print, the segment is defined as “product launched in the price segment under Rs. 25,000 till August 26, 2024.” It is, therefore, safe to assume that the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will launch on or after August 26 and will be priced under Rs. 25,000 in India.

No other details of the Vivo T3 Pro 5G have been confirmed yet. The design of the handset will be revealed on August 20, according to the microsites. It is teased in an orange vegan leather finish. The chipset used in the phone will be announced on August 21, but we know that it will be a Snapdragon SoC.

The camera and the battery details of the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will be unveiled on August 23 and August 26, respectively. The phone is teased to feature a Sony main camera sensor.

Vivo T3 Pro 5G Specifications (Expected)

Notably, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G is speculated to be a rebranded iQOO Z9s Pro, which is set to be launched in India on August 21 alongside the vanilla iQOO Z9s. Therefore, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G may come with similar specifications as the upcoming Pro version of iQOO Z9s.

Like the iQOO Z9s Pro, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G may get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It could come with an IP64-rated build for dust and splash resistance and measure 0.749cm (7.49mm) in thickness. The phone may be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

In the camera department, the Vivo T3 Pro 5G will likely feature a dual rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It may support 4K video recording and AI-backed features like AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase.

