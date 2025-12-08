The Strangers Chapter 2 Now Available on Rent on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and More

The Strangers Chapter 2 was released in the theatres on September 26th, and its digital purchase occurred on October 14th. The digital release is anticipated sometime around January 2026. However, now the same is available for rent on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube India. Chapter 2 focuses on Maya and her facing a horrific night with three deadly killers. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch The Strangers Chapter 2

The Strangers Chapter 2 is available for rent on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play TV, Apple TV and YouTube India.

Official Trailer and Plot

The Strangers Chapter 2 trailer continues with the killers coming back to finish their job, which is to kill Maya. At the same time, she struggles to live, but the strangers aim to finish her off.The story picks up with Maya as the sole survivor from Chapter 1, in the mysterious, isolated town of Venus. The strangers try to hunt her and finish their game, making her feel trapped with nowhere to hide. Even the trailer shows Maya being picked up by strangers in the hospital, suggesting she is either rescued or is in greater danger. The story continues as brutally as ever, with the strangers willing to kill everyone who is coming their way.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Renny Harlin, written by Alan R Cohen, Alan Freedland. The cast includes Madelaine Petsch, Ema Horvath, Olivia Kreutzova, Matus Lajack and many more.

Reception

The Strangers Chapter 2 is now available for rent, and the story continues with the strangers killing everyone coming between their path. As of now, it has an IMDB rating of 4.7/10.