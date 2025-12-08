Technology News
James Gunn's Superman to Release on JioHotstar on December 11: What You Need to Know

Superman, the DC movie, is all set for its OTT release on Jio Hotstar starting December 11th.

Updated: 8 December 2025 16:03 IST
James Gunn's Superman to Release on JioHotstar on December 11: What You Need to Know

DC fans can rejoice: Superman finally releases on Jio Hotstar on December 11, ending the long wait today

  • In Superman, Clark Kent is also Superman, a modern superhero
  • Alongside his human upbringing, he comes with his Kryptonian heritage
  • He is also involved in the dark hole theory, threatening the whole
Superman fans can mark their calendars as James Gunn's superhero reboot alongside Krypto is set on December 11th, 2025, on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar. The film made some great numbers at the box office, and now the same will be available to the Jio Hotstar subscribers. This is also the first installment in the new DC universe, where David Corenswet plays Clark Kent. Here's everything you need to know about the plot, cast and other details.

When and Where to Watch Superman

Superman will stream on JioHotstar, as the platform teased that it will be available alongside Krypto starting December 11th.

Official Trailer and Plot

The trailer focuses on the triumphant return of Superman, who is facing some inner challenges and doubts. It revolves around action, inner conflict and some thrilling moments, while he deals with forces that are threatening his belief.The major focus in the plot has been on Clark Kent and his reconciliation with his Kryptonian heritage alongside his human upbringing, for someone living his life most righteously, while this is viewed as a very traditional way by the world outside.

Cast and Crew

Written and directed by James Gunn. The movie stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, along with many others.

Reception

The fan favourite movie Superman is finally set for its OTT release on JioHotstar starting December 11th, 2025. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.1.

