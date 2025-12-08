Google Could Soon Release Nano Banana 2 Flash AI Model: Report

Google is reportedly readying its Nano Banana 2 Flash artificial intelligence (AI) model. As per the report, the model will be the successor to the current Flash version of the image generation and editing model. Similar to all the other Flash models created by the Mountain View-based tech giant, it is said to focus on faster generation times and lower data processing costs. While it is unclear when the company might release the model, it is likely that Nano Banana 2 Flash will be made available to the free tier, since it did not get the Pro variant.

Nano Banana 2 Flash Could Soon Be Released

According to a TestingCatalog report, the tech giant is finalising the Nano Banana 2 Flash before its rollout. The publication spotted code references of the model within the Gemini app. It is said that the Nano Bana Pro model was internally referred to as “Ketchup.” Now, a code reference for a model named “Mayo” has appeared, leading the publication to believe that it is related to Nano Banana 2 Flash. Notably, several tipsters on social media platforms have also claimed to receive early access to the model.

Not much is known about the large language model (LLM); however, based on its predecessor, Nano Banana 2 Flash is expected to be a low-latency model that prioritises faster generation times over greater accuracy. It is also said to offer lower data processing costs, meaning it will be less expensive for both Google and developers using the application programming interface (API). These developments could mean that the free tier, which currently lacks access to Nano Banana Pro, may get to try the image generation model with the Flash variant.

Additionally, NotebookLM's free users will also benefit, as currently, the image style generation feature, which is powered by Nano Banana Pro, is limited to the Google AI Pro subscribers. However, rate limits are expected to be added even for the Flash version.

Several users on X have shared images that they claim were generated using the Nano Banana 2 Flash AI model. Google is said to be testing the model's performance with a select group of testers who have received early access to the model. Based on these images, it appears that the quality difference between Pro and Flash is not significant.